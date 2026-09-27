Report: Hornets send Buddy Hield to Bulls for Rob Dillingham

The Chicago Bulls acquired veteran guard Buddy Hield and cash considerations from the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday in exchange for 21-year-old guard Rob Dillingham, marking another swift roster shuffle ahead of the NBA’s upcoming training camp.

Less than 24 hours after finalizing their training camp roster, executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham and the Chicago front office pivoted toward addressing a recurring organizational question. Where’s the shooting? Graham had faced repeatedly during the rebuild process. The answer arrived on Saturday with the acquisition of Hield, a career 39.5% three-point shooter who brings seasoned perimeter spacing to a youthful rotation.

The Roster Mechanics Behind the Hield-for-Dillingham Swap

The underlying financial structure of the transaction allows both franchises to address distinct roster needs. The trade was executable within a week of Hield’s previous movement because his initial arrival in Charlotte from the Atlanta Hawks did not involve aggregating his salary with another player. Hield is signed through next season under a 9.7 million dollar cap hit accompanied by a 10 million dollar player option for the 2027–28 campaign. By absorbing that salary, Chicago moved off Dillingham’s 6.9 million dollar cap hit while taking in cash considerations to help balance the salary differential.

Photo: Bleacher Report

For the Bulls, the move provides immediate veteran depth. Hield spent portions of two seasons with the Golden State Warriors from 2024 to 2026—reaching the second round of the Western Conference playoffs in 2025—before splitting his most recent campaign between the Warriors and the Hawks. Over 51 games last season, he averaged 7.6 points while shooting a career-worst 34.9% from beyond the arc. Despite that statistical dip, the Bulls’ front office sees him as a capable floor-spacer who can operate off the bench behind newly signed free agent Norman Powell, opening driving lanes for athletic young forwards Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis.

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Dillingham’s Rapid Journey Continues in Charlotte

On the other side of the deal, Charlotte takes a developmental flier on Dillingham. Selected eighth overall in the 2024 draft by the San Antonio Spurs before being sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a draft-day trade, the young guard has experienced a turbulent start to his professional career. He logged a season-and-a-half in Minnesota before landing in Chicago via a trade-deadline deal involving Ayo Dosunmu last February.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

During 30 appearances for the Bulls without cracking the starting rotation, Dillingham averaged 9.6 points and 2.8 assists. Across 65 total games between his stops in the 2025–26 season, he averaged 6.3 points and 2.2 assists on 39.6 per cent shooting from the field. After the front office regime change, the team omitted him from its Las Vegas Summer League roster, determining he did not align with their long-term developmental blueprint, especially with Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, and Powell anchoring the backcourt.

“Where’s the shooting?” Bryson Graham, executive vice president of basketball operations

Whether Dillingham secures a permanent home in Charlotte remains uncertain. The Hornets currently carry standard contracts for 18 players against a mandatory 15-man roster limit that must be reached by October 19. Team personnel face an impending decision by October 31 regarding an 8.8 million dollar club option on Dillingham’s contract, giving the front office a narrow window to evaluate his fit within a guard-heavy rotation.

Financial Projections and Training Camp Readiness

Cap projections indicate that Chicago will exceed the salary cap following the transaction while remaining more than 34 million dollars below the luxury tax threshold. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s maneuvers are projected to drop them roughly 25.6 million dollars beneath the luxury tax line. With media day and the opening of training camp scheduled for Monday, the Bulls retain one open roster spot to fill before the regular season tips off.