Court of Appeal Overturns Ban on Orange Order Parade in Portadown

Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan overturned a temporary injunction on Saturday night, allowing the Orange Order to parade down Portadown’s nationalist Garvaghy Road on Sunday morning under strict Parades Commission restrictions, following high-stakes legal battles in Belfast.

A late-night emergency sitting of the Court of Appeal in Belfast on Saturday dismantled a judicial block that had threatened to halt an Orange Order march along Portadown’s Garvaghy Road. Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan ruled that the Belfast High Court judge who issued the temporary injunction had unfortunately erred in law , clearing the path for the procession to proceed on Sunday morning under strict conditions.

The legal upheaval unfolded after the Parades Commission reversed a long-running determination, granting the Portadown District Orange Lodge permission to walk its traditional route on Sunday for the first time in 30 years. That sudden policy shift immediately galvanized unionist leaders while triggering fierce opposition from nationalist and republican communities.

High Court Injunction and Late-Night Judicial Reversal

Earlier on Saturday, Judge Patricia Smyth had granted a temporary injunction halting the march after the Portadown District Orange Lodge declined a judicial request to voluntarily postpone the event. Judge Smyth warned that the long-running dispute carried the potential to escalate across Northern Ireland and noted that the level of mistrust between local residents and the lodge cannot be overstated .

Lawyer Denise Kiley KC, representing the residents during the Saturday hearings, argued that much remains uncertain following the commission’s ruling. She maintained that the Police Service of Northern Ireland risk assessment focused exclusively on historical data rather than forward-looking security risks, leaving a significant gap in the official record.

Orange Order Granted Permission to March Down Garvaghy Road After 28 Years

Despite those arguments and the temporary blockade ordered by the High Court, an emergency appeal was swiftly lodged by an Orange Order member. Chief Justice Keegan convened the Court of Appeal at 11:30pm on Saturday, ultimately overturning the injunction and allowing the controversial parade to move forward under heavy scrutiny.

Community Protests and Political Reactions Across Northern Ireland

News of the appellate ruling sparked immediate tension on the ground. Shortly before midnight on Saturday, large groups of demonstrators gathered on the Garvaghy Road to block the asphalt, with masked men also securing the northern end toward Drumcree. Stewards eventually directed protesters back onto footpaths as confusion rippled through the neighborhood over the late-night legal details.

On the unionist side, political figures emphasized adherence to the rule of law while awaiting judicial outcomes. DUP leader Gavin Robinson noted that local Orangemen had conducted themselves with dignity for 28 years and would do so with their heads held high regardless of further deliberation.

Parades Commission Restrictions and Sunday Morning Schedule

While the Parades Commission acknowledged the genuine hurt felt by many residents, it insisted its determination should not be perceived as a victory for one side or a loss for another. To mitigate potential disorder, the commission imposed substantial constraints on the procession.

Photo: irishtimes.com

The procession is limited to a maximum of 35 participants, down from the 60 members initially requested by the Portadown lodge.

The march must depart from Drumcree Church at 8:00am on Sunday.

The event is designated as a silent parade with no accompanying musical bands.

As Sunday morning arrived, the ultimate outcome of the court’s late-night intervention remains fixed on how the restricted parade unfolds on the ground.