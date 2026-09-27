Former Hamas bodyguard arrested for plotting terror attacks in Europe

A former bodyguard to late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was granted asylum and British citizenship after arriving in the UK in 2012, operating under deep cover as an IT consultant before being arrested last November for allegedly plotting anti-Semitic terrorist attacks against Jewish community sites in Europe.

From Gaza’s Inner Circle to British Suburbs The suspect, a married father in his forties whose identity remains protected for legal reasons, served in the personal security detail for Ismail Haniyeh as early as 2006. That year marked Hamas’s victory in Palestinian legislative elections, preceding a bloody civil war with rival faction Fatah that led to Hamas seizing control of the Gaza Strip. Between 2009 and 2012, the bodyguard traveled repeatedly between Europe and Gaza via Egypt. During these travels, Egyptian authorities detained him in connection with an arms and gold smuggling tunnel used to sustain the militant governance of the enclave. Yet, despite public knowledge of his direct ties to Hamas leadership and his detention in Egypt, he successfully traveled to Britain in 2012. Here is why that matters for contemporary intelligence frameworks: in 2015, the Home Office—then led by Theresa May—granted him asylum and subsequently indefinite leave to remain. Over the previous two decades, the UK had become a common destination for various senior Hamas figures and members of the Muslim Brotherhood, the foundational Islamist movement from which Hamas emerged.

Deep Cover, Logistics, and the European Cell Operating in the suburbs of a large English city under multiple aliases, the former bodyguard built a conventional civilian life as an IT specialist. His curriculum vitae boasted experience across technology, transport, and food and drink companies, frequently paired with benign imagery, including a photograph of him standing beside a UK peace memorial. Beneath this civilian veneer, however, transnational terror logistics were quietly unfolding. Last July, the suspect traveled from Istanbul to Berlin, transporting five pistols, ammunition, hats, neck warmers, and gloves to a rented storage unit in Vienna, Austria. The German indictment, first obtained by the newspaper Bild, details that a co-conspirator subsequently acquired a Yugoslav-made Kalashnikov variant, eight additional pistols, and 600 rounds of ammunition. International intelligence cooperation ultimately shattered the plot. Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency, alongside German security and intelligence services, intercepted intelligence regarding an impending attack timed to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7 massacre. The operation targeted Jewish community centers, Israeli diplomats, and pro-Israel demonstrations. German authorities coordinated with counterparts in Austria, Denmark, and the UK to detain seven suspects and recover a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle. The National Crime Agency arrested the former bodyguard in central London last November.

Cross-Border Legal Battles and Anonymity Contests The legal fallout surrounding the suspect involves complex extradition and criminal proceedings across two nations. A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court initially granted the accused an extraordinary 100-year anonymity order to prevent prejudice against separate criminal proceedings he faces in the UK. That order was successfully challenged, resulting in an amended ruling that permits his identification once current British legal proceedings conclude. Photo: aol.com If convicted in the UK, the terrorist bodyguard must serve any custodial sentence in Britain before facing extradition to Germany, where he stands formally accused of procuring arms and leading a direct operational plot for the Ezzidine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. Meanwhile, the case has prompted internal scrutiny within the Home Office, MI5, and MI6 regarding how an operative with documented ties to a designated terrorist leader evaded deeper security vetting.

Timeline of the Security Breach and Terror Plot “HAMAS Seeking To Infiltrate Europe” | Former Intelligence Officer Warns Of Terror Attacks Date / Period Key Event 2006 Suspect begins serving as a bodyguard for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza. 2009–2012 Repeated travel between Europe and Gaza; detained in Egypt over a weapons and gold smuggling tunnel. 2012 Leaves Gaza permanently, eventually arriving in the United Kingdom. 2015 Applies for asylum in the UK; granted indefinite leave to remain by the Home Office. July 2024 Transports weapons and disguises from Berlin to a storage facility in Vienna; Haniyeh is killed in Tehran later that month. November 2024 Arrested by the National Crime Agency in central London following joint intelligence alerts from Mossad and German authorities.