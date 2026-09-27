Lauren Coughlin Makes LPGA History at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

American golfer Lauren Coughlin made LPGA Tour history at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship by becoming the first player ever to open a round with nine consecutive birdies at Pinnacle Country Club, carding a historic 10-under 61 during the second round.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Unprecedented Precision at Pinnacle Country Club

Starting her second round on the back nine, Coughlin dismantled the course layout with an explosive sequence of nine consecutive birdies. She reached the turn in just 26 strokes, logging the lowest nine-hole total ever recorded on the LPGA Tour circuit. “I was making a lot of those mid-range putts,” Coughlin noted of her historic ball-striking display. “I hit everything pretty much inside 12 feet on my whole front nine.” Her momentum eventually cooled slightly after she ended the streak with a par at the first hole. Despite a missed opportunity on the par-five second and a subsequent birdie on the par-three third, her run flirted briefly with the historic ’59 round’ benchmark last achieved on tour in 2001.

Chasing Nishimura in Arkansas

Annika Sorenstam’s legendary scoring records remain intact as Coughlin ultimately signed for a 10-under 61. That brilliant scorecard vaulted her to eight under overall, leaving her eight shots behind tournament leader Yuna Nishimura. Nishimura maintained relentless pressure at the top of the leaderboard by carding a second successive 63. Moving to 16 under par, Nishimura secured a commanding five-shot cushion heading into the final day at Pinnacle Country Club.

Behind the leader, a congested logjam defines the chasing pack. Auston Kim, Mary Liu, and Michelle Zhang share second place, while an English trio consisting of Charley Hull, Lottie Woad, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff sit six shots off the lead at 10 under. Ewart Shadoff opened her day with three straight birdies to post a 66, matching Woad’s scorecard of six birdies and a single bogey. Meanwhile, Hull delivered a steady, bogey-free 67 to stay firmly in contention.

Leaderboard Breakdown

Position Player Round 2 Score Total Score 1 Yuna Nishimura 63 -16 T2 Auston Kim – – T2 Mary Liu – – T2 Michelle Zhang – – T5 Lauren Coughlin 61 -8

Solheim Cup Stars Maintain Form

The leaderboard also features notable performances from recent international team competitions. Former AIG Women’s Open champion Miyu Yamashita sits at nine under alongside Julia Lopez Ramirez. Ramirez enters the weekend following her participation in Europe’s victorious Solheim Cup campaign earlier this month. As the tournament moves toward its Sunday conclusion, the depth of the field sets up an aggressive shootout at Pinnacle Country Club.

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