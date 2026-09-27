South Dakota Man Arrested for 2008 Sexual Abuse Charges in Iowa

Austin Cameron Noble Arrested for 2008 Palo Alto County Sex Abuse Case

Austin Cameron Noble, a 52-year-old resident of Tea, South Dakota, sits in the Palo Alto County Jail under a $30,000 cash-only bond following his arrest on six felony counts of third-degree sexual abuse tied to an alleged offense date of October 1, 2008.

The Arrest and Initial Court Proceedings in Emmetsburg The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office took Noble into custody shortly after 6 p.m. on September 15, acting on an active county arrest warrant. According to local reporting from Northwest Iowa Now, the charges against the Tea resident consist entirely of Class C felonies. Because authorities structured the bond as cash-only—meaning standard commercial bail bonds are not accepted and the full $30,000 must be deposited directly with the court or jail—Noble remained behind bars as he awaited an initial appearance before a magistrate. Subsequent local reporting noted that Noble has since been released on bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and faced a newly issued no-contact order designed to prevent any communication with the protected party.

Statutory Framework and Legal Penalties in Iowa The charges lodged against Noble carry severe potential consequences under Iowa law. Iowa Code § 709.4 defines third-degree sexual abuse as a Class C felony when sex acts are committed by force, against an incapacitated person, or under specific age and authority disparities. According to findings from the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, a Class C felony conviction carries an indeterminate state prison sentence of up to 10 years. For offenses committed prior to July 15, 2020, convictions under this statute also trigger a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 alongside a 35 percent criminal-penalty surcharge. Individuals convicted of Class C felony sexual abuse in Iowa face mandatory registration on the state's sex offender registry under Iowa Code Chapter 692A, incurring Tier II or Tier III restrictions dictated by the age of the victim and the overall severity of the offense.

Understanding the Statute of Limitations and Geographic Scope A notable legal dimension of the case involves the nearly two-decade gap between the alleged 2008 offense date and the arrest. Under Iowa Code § 802.2, sexual abuse charges involving a victim under the age of 18 carry no statute of limitations, allowing law enforcement and prosecutors to pursue charges regardless of how much time has elapsed. Geographically, the case spans state lines and rural jurisdictions. Noble resides in Tea, a municipality situated in Lincoln County near Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Conversely, Palo Alto County is a rural expanse located in northwest Iowa. The county seat of Emmetsburg, where Noble was booked and where the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office operates its 24-hour jail, dispatch, and law enforcement facilities at 2002 10th Street, has a population of 3,706 residents. Authorities have not yet released additional details concerning the specific allegations underpinning the six felony counts.