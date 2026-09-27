Red Wings and Predators Claim Defensemen Off NHL Waivers

The Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators each added a defenseman off the waiver wire on Saturday afternoon. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Detroit claimed Andreas Englund from the Calgary Flames, while Nashville picked up William Trudeau from the New York Rangers.

Friedman also confirmed that the other 59 players placed on waivers on Friday went unclaimed. This group included Utah Mammoth forward Brandon Tanev, who has two seasons remaining on the three-year deal he signed with the club as a UFA in 2025.

Andreas Englund Moves to Detroit

Englund, 30, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on July 1. The 6’4″ left-shot defender appeared in one preseason game with Calgary before being placed on waivers on Friday. He now joins a Red Wings squad that might need additional help on the blue line if they are unable to reach an agreement with restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

A veteran of 200 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, and Predators, Englund has recorded two goals, 20 points, and 190 penalty minutes over parts of eight NHL seasons. He has also contributed one assist in five career playoff games, all coming with the Kings in 2024.

William Trudeau Lands in Nashville

Trudeau, 23, is a 5’11” left-shot defender who has yet to appear in a regular-season NHL game. Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, he spent the past four seasons with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket before a trade to the Rangers in June. The Rangers subsequently signed him to a one-year, two-way contract on July 6.

In Nashville, Trudeau will have the opportunity to play a depth role, competing for ice time alongside players such as Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby, and Ryan Ufko. As NHL training camps draw to a close, additional waiver activity is expected as teams work to finalize their rosters. On Saturday, 18 more players hit the waiver wire, including Columbus Blue Jackets forward Miles Wood.