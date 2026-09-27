Microsoft is ending Copilot+ PC branding for laptops

Microsoft is seemingly ending its “Copilot+ PC” marketing moniker for Windows laptops after its 2024 launch, shifting away from a consumer-facing badge that became little more than a hardware checkbox that consumers didn’t fully understand and was met with backlash over the flagship feature, Recall.

The Quiet Exit of a Silicon Valley Marketing Push

The writing has been on the wall for anyone tracking recent hardware releases. Executives at Microsoft and Qualcomm recently spoke with Windows Central regarding the absence of Copilot+ PC branding on the latest Surface machine rollouts. Surface CVP Brett Ostrum essentially confirmed the shift during these discussions.

“These are not called Copilot+ PCs,” Ostrum noted when addressing the hardware. He was quick to add a technical caveat: “They do meet all the requirements of our previous bar for what Copilot+ devices are. We still lean into the narrative around AI on the edge and being able to have a hybrid solution out there.”

Translation? The silicon benchmarks haven’t changed. The underlying neural processing unit requirements remain entirely intact. But the snappy, consumer-facing badge designed to convince buyers they needed a specialized AI rig is quietly being shown the exit.

Why the Checkbox Branding Failed to Stick

When Microsoft rolled out the Copilot+ PC standard back in 2024, the primary technological differentiator was the NPU—a dedicated hardware block designed to accelerate local machine-learning tasks. But as the market matured, the industry shifted rapidly. Virtually every mid-high-end laptop already supports these requirements.

The branding effectively degraded into a confusing hardware checkbox for ordinary buyers. Worse still, the ecosystem took a hit when Recall—the flagship feature of the Copilot+ PC—met with backlash.

Even hardware partners like Nvidia have noticeably sidestepped the branding in their recent RTX Spark pushes.

What Remains in the Balance

As Microsoft transitions away from the nomenclature, major questions linger over the physical architecture of future keyboards. The most pressing curiosity is simple: does the Copilot Key go away?