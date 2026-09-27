Jade Downie-Landry prepares for Victoire de Montreal season

Jade Downie-Landry spent the summer balancing rigorous individual training regimens and community outreach in Montreal, preparing for a new season with the Victoire de Montreal while engaging young fans at public events like the Festival VITA.

Summer Training Routine for the Victoire de Montreal

Following a short two-to-three-week break at the conclusion of the season, Jade Downie-Landry returned to heavy physical preparation. The summer schedule required gym sessions and on-ice workouts four to five times a week to maintain peak physical condition.

Because players do not train together as a unified team during the off-season, Downie-Landry focused strictly on individual development. She used the months leading up to the official training camp to target specific technical skills and address areas of her game that needed improvement.

« On a pris un petit break.

Community Engagement at Festival VITA in Montreal

Alongside her athletic preparations, Downie-Landry appeared at the Festival VITA held on Sept. 18 and 19 in Montreal. During her time at the festival, she met with numerous young sports fans who waited in long lines to speak with her.

Children frequently expressed surprise and excitement upon meeting a professional hockey player in person. Downie-Landry noted the visible reaction in the children’s eyes, highlighting the powerful influence that female professional athletes hold over the next generation of sports participants.

Promoting Physical Activity for Families

The Festival VITA served as a platform to encourage physical activity and sports participation among local families. Downie-Landry expressed admiration for the scale of the gathering and the high turnout of young participants and their parents.

« Quand je suis arrivée sur place, j’étais vraiment impressionnée.