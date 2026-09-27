AEW All Out 2026 takes place in Chicago featuring tailgate brawl

AEW All Out took place on September 27, 2026, at the sold-out NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, featuring a high-profile card headlined by Will Ospreay versus Jon Moxley, an Eight-Man Tornado Tailgate Brawl, and Andrade El Idolo defending the AEW National Championship against PAC.

Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show Action Sets the Tone in Chicago

The Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show at the NOW Arena opened with Renee Paquette joined by RJ City, Mick Foley, and Jeff Jarrett to break down the evening’s card. At the commentary desk, Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone called the action, while Arkady Aura served as ring announcer. In the opening pre-show match, Jack Perry defeated Katsuyori Shibata via rollup in 9 minutes and 15 seconds. Following the bell, Perry called out Samoa Joe, claiming he had just defeated Joe’s man and demanding Joe come out. Hook, Anthony Bowens, and Action Andretti appeared first, followed by Samoa Joe. Although Perry offered a handshake, Joe responded with a headbutt, making his intentions clear.

A short-notice tag team match was added to the pre-show lineup. The Sisters of Sin, consisting of Julia Hart and Skye Blue, faced Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa. The Sisters of Sin secured the victory when Skye Blue landed the Code Blue on Shirakawa at 9 minutes and 55 seconds. Backstage, Mick Foley interviewed the Bang Bang Gang. Juice Robinson leaned into the evening’s theme by dressing as a football coach, while Jay White held a football. A separate video package previewed the upcoming Three-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, highlighting champions Christian Cage and Adam Copeland alongside challengers The Young Bucks and FTR.

The Eight-Man Tornado Tailgate Brawl Brings Gridiron Chaos

The pre-show culminated in an Eight-Man Tornado Tailgate Brawl that heavily incorporated football aesthetics. Clark Connors and David Finlay entered through the crowd, with Connors carrying a beer keg. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta appeared backstage alongside Marina Shafir, all three wearing football shoulder pads and helmets. When Shafir attempted to slap Garcia, he put on his helmet and let her strike it. Short introductory vignettes modeled after Sunday Night Football aired for the participants, with Wheeler Yuta citing Jon Moxley’s cellar as his origin and Marina Shafir expressing her disdain for Will Ospreay.

The Bang Bang Gang emerged with Juice Robinson wearing a headset and maintaining his coaching persona. The teams collided in a chaotic 12-minute and 10-second bout. Daniel Garcia initiated an early play as a quarterback, leading to Connors delivering a spear to one of the Gunns following a handoff. Ace Austin carried a football across the stage, dodged opponents, spiked the ball in the ring, and launched himself with a dive to the outside. In the closing moments, David Finlay used a football helmet against Austin Gunn to nearly secure a win, before Jay White planted Wheeler Yuta with the Bladerunner to claim the victory for his team.

AEW All Out Chicago Match Summary Match Participants Finish Time Pre-Show Match 1 Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata Perry via rollup 9:15 Pre-Show Match 2 Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata Blue via Code Blue on Shirakawa 9:55 Pre-Show Match 3 Bang Bang Gang vs. Finlay, Connors, Yuta & Garcia White via Bladerunner on Yuta 12:10 Main Show Match 1 Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. PAC Andrade via rollup from the Brutalizer 18:40

Andrade El Idolo Retains AEW National Championship Against PAC

Pyro erupted on the stage to kick off the main show of AEW All Out inside the sold-out NOW Arena. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone welcomed viewers back to the broadcast, and Arkady Aura handled ring announcements for the opening contest. PAC made his entrance through the crowd accompanied by Marina Shafir, while Renee Paquette provided commentary from the ringside area. Andrade El Idolo followed with an entourage of three women, carrying a contract for a future AEW World Championship match—reminding observers that he must announce his title challenge at least one week in advance.

The AEW National Championship match lasted 18 minutes and 40 seconds and saw Andrade successfully defend his title against PAC by countering out of the Brutalizer into a rollup. The bout was heavily influenced by outside interference from Marina Shafir. Early on, Shafir attacked Andrade outside the ring and gouged his eyes while PAC distracted referee Aubrey Edwards. Shafir interfered a second time later in the match by creating a distraction when Andrade stopped to take a selfie with a fan at ringside.