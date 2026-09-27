TSMC senior engineers move to academic careers to bridge theory gap

A growing trend among senior engineers at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) seeing high-rank professionals leave lucrative industry positions for academic careers has sparked widespread discussion across Taiwan.

TSMC offers competitive compensation packages, making employment at the company a primary goal for many engineering graduates. However, a recent discussion thread on the student platform Dcard highlighted a notable phenomenon. A junior student noticed several new professors previously held high corporate ranks—specifically grade 33 and 34 positions—inside TSMC before walking away from those salaries.

Inside the Corporate Pay Structure of Taiwan’s Chip Giant

Understanding this exodus requires looking at the figures governing the employer. TSMC structures its workforce through numerical tiers, where roles in the 30s designate the starting point for management.

Moving up to grade 34, which may be a deputy manager, pushes yearly earnings to approximately NT$500萬元. Beneath these tiers, 2-series positions are mostly technical roles, managed by the 3-series leadership.

Some observers suggest that while TSMC salaries are high, the pressure is also great. For professionals who manage their finances, the importance of earning more diminishes against other personal priorities.

Why Academics are Luring Top Industry Talent Back

The academic migration reflects a recalculation of personal values. Before stepping into academia, Li spent nearly three years working within TSMC’s Corporate Research (CR) division.

Reflecting on his time in the private sector, Li noted that collaborating with diverse teams provided many rewards. He observed that bringing a technological concept into reality is vastly more complex than writing an academic paper. Yet, that complexity fueled his desire to return to higher education.

Li explained that a gap exists between academic theory and industrial practice. By moving back to the university setting, he aims to bridge that divide. His goal is to prepare engineering students for how the outside world operates before they enter the workplace.

Career Metric TSMC Corporate Track (Grade 33-34) University Faculty Track Estimated Annual Compensation NT$300至400萬 to NT$500萬元 Variable Primary Focus Technical execution and management Research and student mentorship Lifestyle & Autonomy High pressure More free time

Financial considerations do not disappear entirely upon entering academia, but their fundamental purpose changes. As Li pointed out, money functions best as a tool to increase choices rather than as the definition of personal worth. Thanks to support from government, industry, and academic sectors for young scholars, Li’s overall income after returning to the university has been higher than when he worked at TSMC.

When income surpasses a specific threshold, money naturally drops down the priority list. Raising children, teaching, and engaging in research of interest quickly rise to the top of the life checklist.

The Global Ripple Effect on Semiconductor Talent Pipelines

Academic institutions are now equipped with faculty members who have directly worked in the industry.

What does this shift say about the future of tech careers in an era of semiconductor expansion? Share your thoughts on how corporate workplaces can better balance innovation with human well-being.