Indonesia STNK process involves annual validation and 5-year renewal

Vehicle owners in Indonesia must complete two distinct administrative processes for their Motor Vehicle Number Certificates (STNK): an annual validation and a comprehensive five-year renewal. While both steps involve paying the Motor Vehicle Tax, the procedures differ significantly in scope, requirements, and fees.

Annual STNK Validation

The annual STNK validation takes place once a year. During this process, vehicle owners must pay the Motor Vehicle Tax (PKB) and the Road Traffic Accident Compulsory Fund (SWDKLLJ). Once the payment is complete, the STNK is validated for the following year without requiring any physical document replacement. According to the official Samsat Digital site, this process is relatively simple because owners do not need to undergo a physical vehicle inspection. As long as ownership data remains unchanged, the validation process runs quickly since the vehicle data is still considered valid.

5-Year STNK Renewal

In contrast to the annual validation, the five-year STNK renewal requires vehicle owners to pay taxes and the SWDKLLJ while also replacing both the STNK and the license plate to update the document’s validity and the vehicle’s identity. During this process, owners are charged an additional fee for issuing a new license plate and STNK.

The five-year renewal forces owners to visit the Samsat office in person and bring the vehicle because a physical inspection is mandatory. Based on Indonesian National Police Regulation No. 7 of 2021 regarding Motor Vehicle Registration and Identification (Regident), the physical check examines vehicle safety functions and identity completeness. Minimum checks include the body/design structure, lights, rearview mirrors, tire conditions, dimensions (height, width, and length), control panels, safety belts, and safety triangles for non-motorcycle vehicles. Inspectors also check vehicle identity by verifying document consistency against the physical vehicle, alongside checking the engine and chassis numbers. Because of the physical inspection and new document printing, the five-year STNK renewal cannot yet be done online, requiring the physical presence of both the vehicle and the owner at the registered Samsat office. The Korlantas Polri previously stated that STNKs cannot remain valid for a lifetime because these periodic checks ensure vehicles remain safe.