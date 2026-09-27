Following a federal jury verdict in San Diego, Apple faces a 5,7 Milliarden Dollar damages order for infringing on two patents held by Taction Technology regarding the haptic feedback systems used in the Taptic Engine across iPhones and Apple Watches.

The Bottom Line The Financial Hit: A federal jury in San Diego awarded Taction Technology exactly 5.721.961.750 Dollar for three violated patent claims.

A federal jury in San Diego awarded Taction Technology exactly 5.721.961.750 Dollar for three violated patent claims. The Scope: The dispute centers on the specialized haptic technology powering the iPhone and Apple Watch vibrating alerts.

The dispute centers on the specialized haptic technology powering the iPhone and Apple Watch vibrating alerts. The Next Move: Apple confirmed plans to appeal the decision, asserting it does not use Taction’s technology.

The Anatomy of a Multibillion-Dollar Patent Dispute

The court found Apple liable for infringing on three specific claims across two patents held by Taction Technology. The exact payout mandated by the jury totals 5.721.961.750 Dollar, translating to roughly five billion euros. At the heart of the litigation is the hardware driving the Taptic Engine, the component responsible for tactile feedback and vibrational alerts in mobile devices and wearables.

Despite the steep financial penalty, the jury delivered a crucial split decision regarding intent. Jurors concluded that Apple did not commit willful patent infringement. Finding willful intent could have tripled the damages. Avoiding that multiplier kept the total judgment near the 5,7 Milliarden Dollar baseline rather than soaring past billions.

Origins of the Litigation and Corporate Defense

The legal battle between the two entities dates back to 2021. Taction Technology originally filed suit against Apple in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Court filings indicate that Taction accused the tech giant of improperly capitalizing on its innovation and market success by marketing devices equipped with the disputed vibration technology. While Apple successfully secured an initial dismissal of the case in 2023, the federal appeals court later revived the litigation.

Following the latest verdict, an Apple spokesperson disputed the findings in a statement to CNBC. The company maintained that it disagrees with the jury’s conclusion and intends to pursue an appeal. Furthermore, the tech company’s legal defense insists that its devices do not utilize Taction’s patented technology.

Patent Infringement Case Details Metric Details Plaintiff Taction Technology Defendant Apple Damages Awarded 5.721.961.750 Dollar (~€5 billion) Jurisdiction U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California Willful Infringement Not Found

Appellate Outlook and Industry Precedent

Massive damage awards handed down by juries in patent trials are not uncommon within the U.S. court system, but such figures frequently undergo substantial reductions during subsequent appellate reviews. Because the jury cleared Apple of intentional wrongdoing, the immediate exposure remains capped at the baseline assessment.

Photo: zeit.de

With Apple formally locking in its intent to challenge the verdict, the final resolution of the Taction Technology dispute will likely unfold over subsequent court cycles.