The Decline of India’s Single-Screen Cinemas: A Vanishing Cultural Era

Bengaluru’s Urvashi Cinema, a legendary 1,200-seat movie palace operating since the 1970s, is currently undergoing demolition. This marks another major milestone in the accelerating disappearance of India’s single-screen cinema era, driven by rising property costs, the proliferation of multiplexes, and the dominance of streaming platforms.

The Bottom Line The Decline: India’s single-screen cinema count has plummeted from approximately 14,000 in the 1980s to around 2,000 today.

India’s single-screen cinema count has plummeted from approximately 14,000 in the 1980s to around 2,000 today. Economic Pressures: Historic halls face mounting hurdles due to inflation, expensive building maintenance, heavy competition, and soaring operational costs.

Historic halls face mounting hurdles due to inflation, expensive building maintenance, heavy competition, and soaring operational costs. Surviving Icons: Venues like Bengaluru’s Mukunda Cinemas and Mumbai’s 1933 Art Deco Regal Cinema continue to draw dedicated crowds through early-morning screenings and nostalgic appeal.

The Demolition of Bengaluru’s Urvashi Cinema

The systematic dismantling of Urvashi Cinema in Bengaluru exposes a stark economic reality across India’s urban centers. Once a bustling cultural hub where generations of filmgoers cheered, whistled, and packed nearby snack shops, the 1,200-seat theater is now reduced to stripped-down auditoriums with seats ripped out and strewn outside. Local business owners report a sharp drop in foot traffic as the neighborhood’s old cinematic ecosystem evaporates.

This localized closure mirrors a nationwide contraction. Industry researchers estimate that India housed roughly 14,000 single-screen halls during the 1980s. Today, that number has dwindled to approximately 2,000. Former Bollywood cinematographer Hemant Chaturvedi spent seven years documenting these vanishing theaters, photographing 1,350 single-screen cinemas across 1,000 towns. Chaturvedi notes that these cavernous halls offered a collective, interactive experience—featuring audience members jumping on seats, throwing money at the screen, and loudly applauding heroic entrances—which has been largely displaced by modern commercial spaces.

Multiplex Dominance and Changing Consumer Habits

The swift erosion of single-screen venues is tied directly to the rise of modern multiplexes and digital home entertainment. As property values climbed and maintenance expenses for aging architecture mounted, independent operators struggled to compete. Multiplex developments introduced air conditioning, reclining seats, and in-seat food delivery, fundamentally altering how audiences consume media.

Yet, changing consumer habits driven by streaming platforms and post-pandemic viewing shifts have left older operators with narrow profit margins. Maintaining vast, single-screen auditoriums built decades ago has become a financial liability rather than a viable commercial enterprise.

The Last Stands of Historic Cinema Houses

Overview of Select Indian Single-Screen Cinemas Cinema Name Location Established / Era Current Status Urvashi Cinema Bengaluru 1970s Undergoing Demolition Mukunda Cinemas Bengaluru Decades Old Active (Draws early-morning crowds) Regal Cinema Mumbai 1933 Active (Art Deco heritage site)

Despite widespread closures, pockets of resistance remain fiercely active. In Bengaluru, Mukunda Cinemas continues to draw massive crowds, occasionally packing houses for 6:00 am screenings before work. Hundreds of fans queue up before dawn, setting off fireworks outside while waiting for new releases starring Kannada-language icon Yash. Veerain Reddy, representing the third generation of his family running the 50-year-old establishment, acknowledges that keeping the doors open requires immense dedication in the face of steep inflation and intense market competition.

Similarly, Mumbai’s Art Deco Regal Cinema, which opened its doors in 1933, retains a dedicated following among younger audiences seeking an alternative to polished, contemporary venues. Patrons note that newer commercial spaces often feel artificial and overly blingy, whereas historic halls preserve a tangible connection to the past. As these surviving single-screen landmarks battle economic headwinds, the cultural footprint of India’s golden age of cinema continues to shrink.