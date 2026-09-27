Iran insists on diplomacy as Trump rejects Strait of Hormuz plan

Iran insists that only diplomacy can resolve its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, pushing back firmly after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities. The diplomatic friction highlights deep-seated mistrust as a grinding seven-month-old war continues to choke global oil flows and batter the Iranian economy.

Strait of Hormuz Proposal Met With Skepticism at the White House

The diplomatic standoff centers on a peace proposal that Iran announced earlier in the week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. According to Iranian officials, the framework was transmitted to Washington via Qatari mediators. The plan outlines a seven-day countdown to reopening the waterway alongside a pause in regional fighting.

Photo: al-monitor.com

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on social media that Tehran’s terms remain unambiguous. “Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met,” Araqchi posted, emphasizing that “only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock.”

President Trump dismissed the overture during an appearance at the White House, arguing that the initiative stems from weakness rather than genuine goodwill. “They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” Trump told reporters. Citing unnamed US officials, The Wall Street Journal first reported the rejection, noting Trump’s private skepticism that Iran would satisfy American demands and his belief that a renewed bombing campaign remains likely following the November US midterm elections.

Waiting on Mediators Amid Conflicting Signals

Despite public dismissals from the Oval Office, official communication channels appear slightly decoupled from presidential rhetoric. Araqchi noted that international mediators facilitating the indirect talks have not yet formally delivered a definitive US rejection of the plan. “We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them,” Araqchi stated, contrasting with prior assessments from American officials who previously characterized discussions via intermediaries as “positive and constructive.”

The United States maintains a stringent economic blockade designed to force Tehran to halt attacks on commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz. These strikes have severely depressed shipping volume through the corridor, even as Washington asserts ongoing operational control of the waterway.

Underscoring the broader economic stakes of the disruption, Iranian diplomats have concurrently engaged Saudi rivals to address the shipping crisis. The seven-month conflict—ignited on February 28 by initial US and Israeli strikes—has steadily broadened as Iran and its regional allies retaliate. Tehran has targeted US partners in the Gulf using drones and missiles, while Houthi forces in Yemen have sustained pressure on Saudi-affiliated interests.

Nuclear Stalemates and Unyielding Red Lines

While the proposed framework theoretically opens the door for broader negotiations on mutually agreed subjects, substantial hurdles remain regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Araqchi indicated that a successful reopening of the strait could pave the way for wider talks. However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran will show no flexibility on its nuclear development, asserting that the nation will grant no concessions regarding its right to enrich uranium or its refusal to ship highly enriched uranium out of the country.

Photo: europesays.com

Trump rejects Iran's latest proposal on Strait of Hormuz

This hardline stance echoes sentiments from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. In an interview with CBS News program Face the Nation, Pezeshkian affirmed that while Tehran remains open to dialogue, it will reject any form of “bullying or coercion.”

“Iran is not seeking war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks,” Pezeshkian said, reiterating that the state maintains its position that it is not supposed to develop nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, ongoing military exchanges continue to exact a heavy toll, killing thousands and severely degrading both Iran’s conventional military capabilities and its domestic economy.

As the international community watches for formal updates from Qatari mediators, the core question remains whether Washington and Tehran can bridge the vast chasm between unconditional demands and strategic survival.