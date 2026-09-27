Ravensburg Rutenfest Documentary “Vaterstadt” Premieres at Film Festival

Anna Schubert’s documentary „Vaterstadt“ explores different experiences with Ravensburg’s traditional Rutenfest, premiering at the 6th Filmtage Oberschwaben on October 9. The 106-minute film has sparked intense online debate, drawing criticism from local politicians like CDU district chief Christian Natterer before public screenings even began.”

The Bottom Line

The Premiere: „Vaterstadt“ debuts on October 9 at the Frauentor-Kino in Ravensburg, followed by an October 10 screening at the Linse in Weingarten.

„Vaterstadt“ debuts on October 9 at the Frauentor-Kino in Ravensburg, followed by an October 10 screening at the Linse in Weingarten. The Backlash: CDU district chief Christian Natterer dismissed the project as „woker Schwachsinn“ online, while Rutenfest chief Dieter Graf claimed it targeted festival traditions—despite neither seeing the film beforehand.

CDU district chief Christian Natterer dismissed the project as „woker Schwachsinn“ online, while Rutenfest chief Dieter Graf claimed it targeted festival traditions—despite neither seeing the film beforehand. The Scope: Director Anna Schubert funded the 106-minute project independently, featuring interviews with former attendees, commission members, and those who feel alienated from the celebration.

Understanding the Cultural Fault Lines of Upper Swabia

Regional traditions carry weight, and few events anchor local identity quite like the Rutenfest in Ravensburg. When 32-year-old filmmaker Anna Schubert set out to capture the multifaceted reality of the festival in her documentary „Vaterstadt“, she likely anticipated local reactions. But the pre-release firestorm was fueled primarily by social media commentary from prominent figures who admitted they hadn’t even watched the 106-minute feature.”

CDU district chief Christian Natterer did not mince words online, labeling the project „woker Schwachsinn“. Meanwhile, Rutenfest-Chef Dieter Graf voiced concerns that the documentary positioned itself against established festival traditions with a feminist lens. Yet, as Schubert points out, the film’s core premise relies on a broad spectrum of perspectives rather than a singular partisan agenda.”

The production itself represents a grassroots effort. Schubert financed „Vaterstadt“ largely out of her own pocket, relying on the support of friends and family. Securing a festival slot at the Filmtage Oberschwaben—running from October 8 to 11 across Ravensburg’s Frauentorkino and Weingarten’s Linse—provides momentum, helping build visibility and easing the path toward future funding for independent creators.”

Inside the 106-Minute Mosaic of „Vaterstadt“

Documentaries tackling local institutions often walk a fine line between celebration and critical interrogation. Schubert’s approach involved sitting down with a wide array of voices. The cast of interviewees includes festival organizers like Dieter Graf himself, longtime participants, and individuals who once walked the festival grounds but eventually felt the event was no longer theirs.

By capturing these contrasting experiences, „Vaterstadt“ attempts to move past the binary noise of online comment sections.”

Event Detail Specification Film Title „Vaterstadt“ Director Anna Schubert (Age 32) Runtime 106 minutes Premiere Date Friday, October 9 (18:00) Venue 1 Frauentor-Kino, Ravensburg Venue 2 Die Linse, Weingarten (October 10, 14:00) Festival 6. Filmtage Oberschwaben (October 8–11)

As audiences finally take their seats in Ravensburg and Weingarten this weekend, the real test begins. Whether the film validates its critics or dismantles their assumptions remains to be seen in the theater, far away from the initial digital outrage. What are your thoughts on how regional traditions adapt to modern scrutiny? Let us know in the comments below.