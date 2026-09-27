Why Rob Lowe Was ‘Happy’ Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Rob Lowe recently revealed that he felt a unique sense of relief when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on September 23, 2026, the actor explained that the infamous incident finally knocked his notoriously awkward 1989 Oscars opening musical number off the top spot for worst moments in the show’s history.

The Bottom Line The Catalyst: Rob Lowe appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in late September 2026, reflecting on his infamous 1989 Oscars Snow White duet.

Rob Lowe appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in late September 2026, reflecting on his infamous 1989 Oscars Snow White duet. The Shift: Lowe admitted he was secretly happy about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards because it dethroned his performance as the worst moment in Oscar history.

Lowe admitted he was secretly happy about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards because it dethroned his performance as the worst moment in Oscar history. The Ongoing Joke: Despite the historic nature of the 2022 slap, Lowe noted that he still faces jabs about his 1980s awards show appearance, most recently at the 2026 Emmys.

The Burden of a 1989 Oscars Opening

Long before viral moments defined modern award shows, the 1989 Academy Awards delivered a piece of live-television discomfort. Rob Lowe joined Snow White for an opening musical number that stretched out into an awkward performance. While the segment lasted only a few minutes, its cultural footprint proved durable. For years, the moment kept coming up whenever people talked about the worst Oscars openings.

For decades, that baggage weighed on Lowe. When the calendar finally turned to 2022, the actor assumed his spot at the top of the cringe leaderboard was secure forever. But then, television history shifted on a live broadcast.

How the 2022 Academy Awards Changed the Conversation

On March 27, 2022, the 94th Academy Awards delivered a moment that eclipsed decades of standard Hollywood awkwardness. Comedian Chris Rock, serving as a presenter, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair, comparing her to the shaved-head character in G.I. Jane. Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune skin disease causing hair loss.

What followed stunned viewers worldwide. Will Smith walked from his seat, climbed the stage, and slapped Chris Rock across the face. Returning to his seat, the actor shouted profanities at the host. Moments later, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. The fallout included a 10-year ban from Academy events and an enduring cultural debate.

While audiences across the globe tried to process the breach of decorum, Lowe experienced a very different reaction. Reflecting on the broadcast during his September 2026 podcast appearance, Lowe recalled, “When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, I was the only person happy. Because I was like, ‘Oh, good. So now that’s the worst moment in Oscar history.’”

The Jokes Persist Despite Historic Competition

Despite the scale of the 2022 altercation, the cultural memory of Hollywood proved stubborn. Lowe quickly learned that Will Smith’s actions could not entirely shield him from decades-old punchlines.

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During the 2026 Emmy Awards, the actor’s ancient history was referenced yet again, celebrating the fact that at least the modern televised stumbles did not involve him. As Lowe shared with hosts Andy Cohen and John Hill, the running joke still follows him. “It turns out not really. Turns out I still am dragged, dragged every year,” Lowe noted, adding that there ought to be a statute of limitations on decades-old broadcast miscues.

Rob Lowe Was Happy When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock At The Oscars

Key Moments in Oscars Opening and Broadcast History Year Event / Incident Key Figures Long-Term Impact 1989 Awkward Oscars Opening Musical Rob Lowe, Snow White Ranked for years among the worst opening numbers in Academy history. 2022 The Academy Awards Slap Incident Will Smith, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith Led to a 10-year Academy ban for Smith. 2026 Emmys Broadcast References Rob Lowe Comedians continued referencing Lowe’s 1989 performance during the autumn awards cycle.

While the 1989 number remains a permanent fixture of television trivia, Lowe’s candid admission highlights the strange shelf life of live-broadcast infamy. As award shows continue to evolve in front of hyper-connected digital audiences, the ghosts of television past—whether a clumsy Disney duet or an unscripted physical confrontation—remain embedded in Hollywood lore.