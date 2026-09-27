Olga Lounová meets Nicole Scherzinger backstage at Prague’s O2 Arena

Olga Lounová met Nicole Scherzinger ahead of The Pussycat Dolls‘ return to Prague’s O2 arena, securing a signed guitar featuring handwritten personal notes that sparked speculation about unreleased music sitting in their private archives.
The Bottom Line
- The Reunion: The Pussycat Dolls returned to Prague’s O2 arena after 17 years, performing as a trio featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt.
- The Meeting: Olga Lounová met the group backstage, bringing along her guitar for a personal exchange with Scherzinger.
- The Message: Scherzinger signed the instrument with the phrases “You are the music” and “Be brave,” alluding to both Prince and their shared habit of keeping finished songs hidden away in private drawers.
Seventeen Years Later: A Prague Pop Homecoming
When international pop heavyweights descend on Central Europe, the cultural ripples usually stay confined to arena walls. But in Prague, a backstage encounter turned a standard tour stop into a moment of genuine artistic cross-pollination. Seventeen years after their last appearance in the Czech capital, The Pussycat Dolls took over the O2 arena as a trio, bringing foundational early-2000s anthems like “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” and “Don’t Cha” back to a packed house.
While fans flooded the venue to catch the spectacle, the real industry-adjacent conversation was brewing behind the scenes. Olga Lounová brought her acoustic guitar to a pre-show meeting with Nicole Scherzinger.
Inside the Backstage Exchange: Unreleased Tracks and the “Drawer” Files
Lounová later took to social media to share the specifics of what transpired on the instrument’s wooden body. Alongside her signature, Scherzinger penned two distinct phrases: “You are the music” and “Be brave.” According to accounts shared by Lounová, the first line served as a deliberate nod to Prince.
Here is the kicker, though: the second phrase carried a much more personal weight. The two singers bonded over the universal songwriter’s dilemma—possessing entire catalogs of completed, unreleased material sitting idly in personal archives. Lounová and Scherzinger discussed the necessity of finally giving those hidden tracks a legitimate chance at public release. The exchange gained further visibility when Scherzinger subsequently shared their photographs on her official Instagram account, cementing an unexpected transatlantic creative bridge.
Contextualizing the Tour and Catalog Realities
|Event Detail
|Specification
|Touring Venue
|O2 Arena, Prague
|Time Since Last Prague Appearance
|17 Years
|Performing Lineup
|Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt
|Notable Setlist Tracks
|“Buttons”, “Stickwitu”, “Don’t Cha”
Whether this backstage pep talk actually translates to Lounová or Scherzinger pulling material from their private drawers remains to be seen.