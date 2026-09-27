Olga Lounová meets Nicole Scherzinger backstage at Prague’s O2 Arena

Olga Lounová met Nicole Scherzinger ahead of The Pussycat Dolls ‘ return to Prague’s O2 arena, securing a signed guitar featuring handwritten personal notes that sparked speculation about unreleased music sitting in their private archives.

Seventeen Years Later: A Prague Pop Homecoming

When international pop heavyweights descend on Central Europe, the cultural ripples usually stay confined to arena walls. But in Prague, a backstage encounter turned a standard tour stop into a moment of genuine artistic cross-pollination. Seventeen years after their last appearance in the Czech capital, The Pussycat Dolls took over the O2 arena as a trio, bringing foundational early-2000s anthems like “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” and “Don’t Cha” back to a packed house.

While fans flooded the venue to catch the spectacle, the real industry-adjacent conversation was brewing behind the scenes. Olga Lounová brought her acoustic guitar to a pre-show meeting with Nicole Scherzinger.