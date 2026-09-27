Why Swiss Women Are Traveling Abroad for IVF Treatments

In 2025, over 700 patients from Switzerland traveled to Spanish IVI clinics alone for fertility treatments, reflecting a persistent medical migration driven by long domestic waiting lists, lower costs, and restrictive legal frameworks at home. While roughly three percent of all babies in Switzerland are born via in vitro fertilization (IVF)—accounting for 12’573 treatment cycles domestically in 2024—these domestic figures capture only a fraction of a growing international trend.

The Rising Cross-Border Movement for Fertility Care

The inclination among Swiss patients to seek reproductive medicine abroad has accelerated over the past half-decade. Data from the Spanish IVI network shows that Swiss patient volume climbed by eight percent over five years, with Swiss individuals making up seven percent of all international treatments at their facilities by 2025. A similar trajectory is evident at the Gynem Fertility Clinic in Prague, where the number of treated Swiss patients surged by approximately 193 percent between 2020 and 2025.

Annual figures from the Prague clinic underscore this climb: patient numbers rose from 45 in 2020 to 77 in 2021, 94 in 2022, 78 in both 2023 and 2024, and reached 132 by 2025. Among these cases, IVF with a patient’s own eggs accounted for roughly 56 percent of treatments, while egg donation comprised 19 percent.

Economic Pressures and Structural Bottlenecks at Home

Financial considerations heavily influence the decision to cross borders. Clinic representatives note that fertility treatments in the Czech Republic are generally more affordable than in Switzerland, particularly when multiple cycles or specialized laboratory procedures are required. At the Gynem clinic, a standard IVF cycle costs a maximum of 4,200 Swiss francs, excluding stimulation medications. Beyond pricing, shorter waiting times and age-related considerations play a decisive role for patients facing biological clocks.

Community feedback from domestic media outlets reveals that cross-border care is far from a fringe phenomenon. More than 35 patients and couples reported traveling to Austria, Germany, Spain, Croatia, Denmark, Czechia, Georgia, and Turkey for IVF procedures.

Personal Stakes and Managing Care Across Borders

For many, the choice is driven by urgency and a desire for more responsive medical pathways. Kristina, a 35-year-old patient from Switzerland, faced a five-year journey marked by a 2021 miscarriage and subsequent unsuccessful attempts. Unimpressed by an initial local recommendation favoring multiple intrauterine inseminations—where a partner’s sperm is introduced directly into the uterus—she sought alternatives. “I didn’t want to try yet another thing,” she explains, feeling that time was running out.

After consulting a clinic in Austria on a colleague’s recommendation, comprehensive diagnostics revealed Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), abnormal thyroid levels, and low progesterone. Following two unsuccessful attempts, a third embryo transfer resulted in a successful pregnancy, and Kristina welcomed a daughter in September 2024. The total cost, covering treatment, medications, travel, and accommodation, ranged between 8,000 and 10,000 Swiss francs. Throughout the process, preliminary examinations and ultrasounds were conducted in Switzerland, while core procedures took place in Austria.

Similarly, a 40-year-old patient identified as E. turned to Turkey for her second IVF treatment cycle after facing a three-month waiting list for an initial consultation at a Swiss hospital. Speaking Turkish, she secured a clinic appointment that allowed immediate hormone treatment and egg retrieval upon her next menstrual cycle. Her daughter was born in December 2024, with total expenses for the first treatment reaching roughly 8,000 Swiss francs.

As domestic wait times persist and structural limitations remain, the steady outflow of Swiss fertility patients highlights a profound reliance on international clinics to bridge the gap between personal family goals and local healthcare realities.