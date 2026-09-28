Sungkyunkwan Holds First Confucian Ritual in Restored Grand Hall and Unveils AI Ethics Declaration

On September 28, 2026, Seonggyungwan hosts the 2577th Autumn Seokjeon at the Daeseongjeon and Myeongnyundang in Jongno-gu, Seoul, alongside the 80th-anniversary celebration of the Seonggyungwan Yudo Hoesongbongbu. This landmark ceremony marks the first major ritual in the Daeseongjeon following a 157-year restoration project.

Restoring the Daeseongjeon After 157 Years

The autumn Seokjeon honors Confucius and 39 revered historical sages, including Korea’s 18 historic Confucian scholars. This year’s ritual carries distinct historical weight, serving as the inaugural ceremony since the completion of a massive 35-month disassembly and repair project on the Daeseongjeon. Initiated in September 2023, the extensive restoration concluded successfully on August 24, 2026.

The ceremonial leadership lineup features Director of Seonggyungwan Choi Jong-su serving as the Chohongwan (first offerer), Deputy Director of Seonggyungwan Cha Seong-hak acting as the Ahongwan (second offerer), and Vice Chairman of Seonggyungwan Yudo Hoesongbongbu Hwang Jong-tae stepping in as the Jonghongwan (final offerer).

Seokjeon Ceremony Leadership & Participants Role / Responsibility Appointed Official / Group Chohongwan (First Offer) Choi Jong-su (Seonggyungwan Director) Ahongwan (Second Offer) Cha Seong-hak (Seonggyungwan Deputy Director) Jonghongwan (Final Offer) Hwang Jong-tae (Yudo Hoesongbongbu Vice Chairman) Ritual Music Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra Ritual Dance (Science) Sungkyunkwan University Palilmu Troupe

Unveiling AI Ethics and Cultural Awards

Beyond traditional ritual preservation, the 80th-anniversary celebration bridges ancient philosophy with modern technology.

To mark eight decades of institutional history, the Yudo Hoesongbongbu inaugurates the ‘K-Confucian Culture Awards.’ These honors recognize individuals who have advanced Confucian heritage, alongside the presentation of the Grand Prize for the 20th Seonggyungwan Confucian Scholars Calligraphy Exhibition. Meng Du-yeong captures the exhibition’s overall grand prize in the Haengchoseo cursive script division with a submission of Du Fu’s classic poem ‘Bingjiaoxing.’

Exhibitions and Traditional Coming-of-Age Ceremonies

Public engagement remains central to the 2026 autumn gathering. Winning and invited calligraphy works are displayed at the East House, West House, and Jinsa Dining Hall through September 28, remaining open for public viewing. Afternoon schedules shift toward practical rites of passage, beginning at 3:00 PM at Myeongnyundang.