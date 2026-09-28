Bitcoin 90-day correlation with gold reaches record highs

Bitcoin’s 90-day correlation with gold reached record highs reminiscent of the 2020 COVID-19 crisis, climbing past previous thresholds while decoupling from the Nasdaq. This shift follows a 20% rally in late August and a peak in September, driven by institutional ETF inflows and short liquidations despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Historic correlation between Bitcoin and gold noted

Bitcoin’s 90-day correlation with gold hit historic highs in September, matching levels last seen during the peak of the 2020 pandemic stimulus.

Unlike previous market cycles, this rally occurred alongside a declining correlation with the Nasdaq index, dropping to 0.35.

Despite reaching a peak in late September, analysts caution that the asset remains high-risk and lacks the structural central bank backing that stabilizes gold.

Uncoupling From Tech As Monetary Devaluation Takes Center Stage

The cryptocurrency market staged an unexpected recovery during the final weeks of August. After spending much of the year trapped in a protracted crypto winter that erased more than half of the asset class’s capitalization from the October 2025 peak, momentum abruptly shifted. In under ten days, bitcoin appreciated by more than 20%, ether surged nearly 50%, and Solana’s sol token climbed 60%. Institutional capital returned via exchange-traded funds, amplified by the forced liquidation of short positions.

September arrived as a critical stress test for this recovery. Markets braced for high-stakes regulatory and monetary catalysts, specifically the U.S. Senate vote on the Clarity Act and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. On September 15, the Senate rejected the Clarity Act by a narrow 50 to 49 margin. Just 24 hours later, the U.S. central bank raised benchmark rates by 25 basis points.

Markets typically punish risk assets under such tightening conditions. Yet bitcoin broke past critical resistance barriers during the third week of September, touching a level not seen since January.

Diverging Correlations In The Triangulation Of Assets

The mathematical underpinnings of the structural shift are as follows: mid-September data recorded a record 90-day correlation between bitcoin and gold not seen since the unprecedented monetary expansion of 2020. But the broader macroeconomic context diverges sharply from that earlier era.

During the COVID-19 crisis, bitcoin moved in lockstep with U.S. technology stocks, maintaining a high correlation coefficient of up to 0.70 with the Nasdaq index. Over the recent 90-day window, however, that relationship broke down. The bitcoin-Nasdaq correlation fell to 0.35, signaling a distinct divergence in how capital treats the asset class.

Metric / Period 2020 Pandemic Crisis Recent 90-Day Window Bitcoin-Gold Correlation Record High Record High (Highest since 2020) Bitcoin-Nasdaq Correlation Elevated (Up to 0.70) Declined (0.35) Primary Market Driver Broad risk-on liquidity expansion Monetary debasement and dollar fatigue

According to Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, this convergence stems directly from a growing loss of trust in fiat currency. “Appetite for the dollar drops, in a context of high state indebtedness and a resurgence of inflation,” Ozkardeskaya noted. She added that the broader market increasingly evaluates bitcoin as a physical commodity—an asset with a mathematically capped supply and zero intrinsic yield, sharing core characteristics with gold.

The Limits Of Digital Safe-Haven Status

Despite the parallel price action, institutional hesitation remains firmly entrenched. Analysts warn against categorizing bitcoin as a definitive digital safe haven just yet.

Bitcoin & Gold: Record Correlation Signals Major Investment Shift!

“In a portfolio, bitcoin remains a high-risk asset, unlike gold,” Ozkardeskaya cautioned, pointing out that cryptocurrencies lack the continuous, structural purchasing programs from central banks that provide a baseline valuation floor for precious metals.

Market behavior during the final week of September highlighted this vulnerability. As soon as immediate concerns regarding the U.S. dollar eased, capital rotated back into bitcoin with the high-beta characteristics typical of technology equities. Long-term parallels between gold and cryptocurrency continue to fracture whenever macro panic subsides, leaving traders to navigate an asset class that toggles unpredictably between a defensive store of value and a speculative growth play.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.