Bristol Residents Report Long-Term Oily Pollution in the River Avon

Residents in Bristol report an oily, chemical substance bubbling up in the River Avon for years, killing wildlife and creating acrid smells. While local complaints have mounted since mid-2025, the Environment Agency classifies the contamination as minor, leaving residents frustrated with the pace of official investigations.

Years of Oily Pollution and Dead Wildlife Along the River Avon

For years, people living near the River Avon in Bristol have watched an oily, rainbow-sheened substance bubble up from the riverbed. The contamination has brought a strong, acrid smell to the surrounding neighborhood and left a trail of dead creatures in its wake.

Dominic Linnell, who walks his dog along the waterway daily, first noticed the contamination more than two years ago.

He added that he had personally witnessed floating dead fish and ducks, noting that the river supports diverse wildlife including herons.

Other neighbors report an even longer timeline. Tristan Dhalla stated that the pollution had been present ever since he moved to the area five years ago, with neighboring residents claiming the issue stretched back a full decade. Nicola Irvine, living in the Crews Hole neighborhood, described noticing an oily film and pungent chemical odors in early 2025. During the summer heatwaves, she said the smell intensified dramatically.

The impact on local fauna has been severe. Irvine noted that a stretch of the river that once regularly hosted 30 to 40 ducks now sees only a handful. She reported finding dead fish, ducklings, and adult ducks, expressing deep concern for the local otter population as well.

Friction Between Residents and the Environment Agency Over Investigations

Initial reports faced resistance. The agency initially dismissed the substance as mere surface run-off. Only after Irvine persistently sent photographs—including images of dead wildlife—did the investigation reopen in May of this year. Frustration deepened when the agency classified the pollution as a category three incident because the visible damage remained limited to the immediate entry point of the contamination.

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Residents point out that limited regulatory action has a broader context. In 2022, an internal agency report instructed staff to bypass lower-impact category three and four pollution reports due to funding constraints for investigations. Meanwhile, separate volunteer reports flagged an intense chemical smell, foam, and dead fish and eels at nearby Brislington Brook, prompting another EA inquiry.

Investigating Historical Tar Works and Utility Assets

Current findings by the Environment Agency suggest the pollution likely originates from contamination tied to a former tar works that operated in the area from the mid-19th century through the 1980s. Regulators indicate that further work is required to confirm this link.

Wessex Water reported that their investigations found no issues with any company assets, confirming that the mysterious substance did not pass through their sewerage network. Meanwhile, local government officials are assisting the ongoing probe. A Bristol City Council spokesperson noted that municipal officers visited the site and are supplying information and records to support the agency’s inquiry.

Broader Community Efforts to Protect Conham River Park

The pollution concerns arrive alongside wider regional efforts to safeguard local waterways. Near the affected sites lies a popular swimming destination at Conham River Park, where campaigners have spent years pushing for stronger protections for the River Avon, most recently proposing a formal charter of rights for the river.