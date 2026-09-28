Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has addressed public criticism regarding why his children are not fighting on the front lines of the war in Ukraine. The former heavyweight boxing champion, who holds a career record of 45 wins and two losses, shares three children with his former wife, Natalia Yegorova: 26-year-old Yegor-Daniel, 21-year-old Maksym, and 23-year-old Elizaveta-Viktoriia.

While Klitschko stated that he travels to the front lines every month, his children have remained abroad. In an interview discussing the ongoing conflict, the 55-year-old official explained that his family background and his children’s upbringing outside of Ukraine shape their current living arrangements and absence from military service.

“My children have never lived in Ukraine,” Klitschko said. “They were born in the United States and studied either in America or in Europe. I myself lived abroad, but I returned because my roots are here.”

Addressing Criticism Over Frontline Service

When questioned about the public scrutiny surrounding the absence of officials’ children in the military, Klitschko offered a measured response. Pointing to broader political accountability, he remarked, “No one forced me to do this. I like the phrase ‘If you want to stop the war, send the children of decision-makers to the front.’”

Pressured by the interviewer on whether his children’s absence draws valid criticism from citizens bearing the brunt of the conflict, the former athlete dismissed further elaboration. “What am I to say? As for my children, I have already given an answer,” he stated.

Klitschko added that he is not responsible for initiating the war and asserted that the conflict can ultimately be concluded by only one person.

Family Background and International Careers

Klitschko’s children pursue their education and professional lives outside of Eastern Europe. His youngest son, Maksym, is involved in competitive athletics. After previously playing basketball for AS Monaco, Maksym joined the East Carolina Pirates team competing in the American NCAA collegiate league.

While the Kyiv mayor maintains a regular presence near active combat zones in Ukraine, his family’s established roots in the United States and Western Europe keep them outside the direct scope of the mobilization efforts currently shaping Ukrainian society.