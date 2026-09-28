Barnes offers house with renovation potential in Marseille 8th arrondissement

Located in a sought-after area of the 8th arrondissement of Marseille, a property featuring approximately 218 square meters of footprint area and 163 square meters of habitable space has been offered by Barnes. The property, presented by commercial agent Valentine Dumin, offers prospective buyers a distinct urban canvas complete with a 571-square-meter plot, generous structural volumes, and substantial renovation potential in one of the city’s premier neighborhoods.

Inside the 8th Arrondissement Residence and Its Layout

The main house currently comprises a living room, a semi-open kitchen, four bedrooms, a veranda, and a distinctive rooftop terrace known locally as a terrasse tropézienne. Built upon a 571-square-meter plot, the home carries a total footprint of approximately 218 square meters, with 163 square meters dedicated to daily living space. While the residence requires a complete interior redesign to match modern aesthetic standards, it presents a rare opportunity to reconfigure a family-sized home in a prime urban location.

One of the more notable architectural features of the structure is its semi-detached nature. The building shares a single wall with an adjacent property, but with a crucial engineering detail: the two residences are separated by two distinct and independent walls, forming a double-wall barrier. This configuration significantly dampens acoustic transmission between the structures, preserving a high degree of privacy and independence for the occupants.

External Potential and Independent Studio Asset

Beyond the main interior walls, the property extends outward into a private garden with ample space to install a swimming pool. This outdoor area opens the door to creating a quiet Mediterranean living environment right in the heart of Marseille, maintaining close proximity to local commercial amenities and urban conveniences.

Adding to the flexibility of the estate, the offering includes an independent studio alongside a private garage. This auxiliary unit provides immediate utility for hosting visitors or establishing a secondary rental income stream. Commercial agent Valentine Dumin, registered under RSAC 898 307 921, is managing the listing for BARNES International.

Administrative Disclosures and Environmental Context

Prospective buyers evaluating the property’s long-term viability can access official environmental and risk exposure data through the French government’s Georisques portal at www.georisques.gouv.fr. The platform details potential natural or technological hazards associated with the specific geographical sector within the 8th arrondissement.

Interested parties can reach Valentine Dumin directly by telephone at +33 (0)6 66 18 89 04 or via email for further particulars regarding the transaction, visitation schedules, and the ongoing commercial positioning of this Marseille property.