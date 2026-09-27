AEW All Out 2026 Results: Live Match Coverage and Highlights

All Elite Wrestling hosted All Out 2026 on September 26, 2026, live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, featuring a stacked pay-per-view card highlighted by a World Championship clash between Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley.

All Elite Wrestling returned to pay-per-view on Saturday, September 26, 2026, bringing its annual autumn spectacular to the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Broadcasting across multiple platforms including HBO Max, Amazon, YouTube, PPV.com, and DAZN, alongside international options like MyAEW for fans in Canada and the UK, the card delivered high-stakes title bouts, brutal gimmick matches, and unexpected championship shifts.

Championship Changes and High-Flying Ladder Drama at All Out

The night’s championship matches pushed rosters to their absolute physical limits. In the main card’s thrilling World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Ladder Match, The Young Bucks outclimbed the competition. Matt and Nick Jackson drove Christian Cage down with a devastating BTE Trigger from atop two ladders before retrieving the titles.

Other titles proved far more secure for their reigning holders. Kazuchika Okada successfully defended the International Championship against Tommaso Ciampa, countering a running knee with a dropkick and a body slam before hitting the Rainmaker for the win. Afterward, Okada added insult to injury by celebrating at ringside and mocking Ciampa’s daughter alongside Don Callis.

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In the AEW National Championship match, Andrade El Ídolo countered PAC’s Brutalizer submission attempt by rolling his challenger onto his shoulders to snatch a pinfall victory. Meanwhile, CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone turned back a challenge from Dani Luna during her TBS Championship Open Challenge by escaping a suplex attempt and executing a decisive powerbomb.

Brutal Brawls and Milestone Contendership Bouts

Stakes extended beyond championship gold, with several matches deciding immediate future opportunities. The Chicago Street Fight for the Women’s World Tag Team Championship saw reigning titleholders The Brawling Birds—Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor—retain their titles when Hayter dropped Lena Kross with a chain-wrapped punch, setting up a dual-team combination finish.

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The women’s division also featured high drama in the World Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Thekla focused relentlessly on Willow Nightingale’s hand, stomping it twice to secure a victory that earned her a title shot against Mercedes Moné. Moné immediately interrupted Thekla’s celebration, appearing on the entrance stage with her title to stare down her official challenger.

In the World Trios Championship match, Swerve Strickland and The New Level defended their belts against Hangman Adam Page and Brodido. Miscommunication struck when Page accidentally targeted Strickland with a Buckshot Lariat, hitting Austin Creed instead. Strickland capitalized moments later by landing Big Pressure on Bandido to retain the championship.

Medical Interruption and the Tailgate Brawl Preliminaries

The evening carried a serious note when the World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s match between Darby Allin and Steven Borden and the Don Callis Family’s Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher was brought to an abrupt halt. Fletcher and Borden collided midair after leaping off opposing top turnbuckles, resulting in a stoppage after Borden appeared to suffer a legitimate injury. Commentator Tony Schiavone later provided an update to the live audience, noting that Borden was conscious, responsive, and under medical evaluation.

Photo: Cagesideseats

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Before the main card, the Tailgate Brawl pre-show aired live on TNT and HBO Max with Excalibur on the call. The opening action featured Jack Perry securing a pinfall victory over Katsuyori Shibata using a bridging counter to a sleeper hold. The victory immediately sparked a tense post-match confrontation when Perry called out Samoa Joe. Joe walked to the ring and stared him down, prompting Perry to demand a handshake that the veteran ignored before walking away.

With All Out concluded, all eyes turn toward the upcoming pay-per-view schedule, highlighted by WrestleDream on October 17.