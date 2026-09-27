FC Dallas Beats LAFC 1-0 After VAR Disallows Goal

Los Angeles Football Club fell 1-0 to FC Dallas during a fiercely contested MLS fixture at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday night. A first-half header from Osaze Urhoghide handed the hosts the decisive advantage, while a dramatic late equalizer by the Black & Gold was controversially overturned by video review.

The fixture unfolded as a tight, tactical battle before tilting toward the hosts in the 34th minute. Following a corner kick earned by Dallas, Joaquín Valiente lofted a precise cross into the center of the penalty box, allowing Urhoghide to rise and head past the defense for what proved to be the match-winning goal. Despite trailing, the visitors maintained their composure, anchored by veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who delivered a stellar performance between the posts with several crucial saves and defensive interventions.

As the match wore on, the visitors increased their offensive pressure in search of an equalizer. That breakthrough appeared to arrive in the 73rd minute when forward Armindo Sieb found the back of the net. However, center referee Sergii Boiko consulted with video assistant referee Younes Marrakchi and subsequently waved off the goal, ruling that Sieb had interfered with Dallas goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois during the build-up.

Late Drama and Defensive Heroics

The visiting side continued to push for a late breakthrough as regulation time wound down. In the closing moments, defender Sergi Palencia executed a spectacular bicycle kick that looked destined for the net, only for Sirois to make a brilliant reaction save to preserve the clean sheet and secure the 1-0 victory for Dallas.

With the weekend defeat behind them, the team enters a scheduled bye week before returning to regular-season competition on Saturday, Oct. 10. The squad will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Stadium for Noche LÁFC, presented by Ford. Kickoff from Los Angeles is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Broadcast and Coverage Details

Fans looking to follow the upcoming home fixture can access live broadcasts across multiple platforms. Regional television coverage will be available via Apple TV, alongside Coupang Play and SPOTV for audiences tuning in from Korea.

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Local radio broadcasts will air on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM in Korean, and 980 AM La Mera Mera in Spanish. National satellite radio coverage is also available on SiriusXM FC 157, SiriusXM 95, and Sirius Soccer en Español 1999.