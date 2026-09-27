Madrid Housing Crisis: 87-Year-Old Evicted After 275% Rent Hike

Eighty-seven-year-old María del Carmen Abascal was forcibly evicted from her Madrid apartment in the Retiro district on September 23, 2026, after a real estate fund raised her monthly rent by 275% to 2,650 euros. The high-profile enforcement sparked massive protests across Spain and brought international scrutiny to the nation’s severe housing crisis.

The Eviction That Triggered a National Flashpoint

For more than seven decades, the front door of the apartment in Madrid’s leafy Retiro neighborhood remained a constant for María del Carmen Abascal. Known simply as Maricarmen, she had lived in the residence since 1956, when she moved in with her family under a rent-controlled agreement signed by her father. Following his passing, the tenancy transferred to her mother, and eventually to Maricarmen herself in 2005. That unbroken domestic tenure shattered on a Wednesday morning in late September 2026, when Spanish National Police officers in riot gear breached her barricade of furniture to execute a court-ordered eviction.

The math behind her displacement tells a brutal story of modern urban real estate. According to reporting from El País and Reuters cited in local coverage, the investment fund Urbagestión Desarrollo e Inversión acquired the residential building in 2018. The new ownership sought to overhaul the rental structure, initially pushing Maricarmen’s monthly rent from roughly 440 or 500 euros to a staggering 2,650 euros, before eventually lowering the demand to 1,650 euros. Even at the reduced figure, the amount completely outstripped her monthly pension. Legal challenges wound their way through the Spanish courts until the Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling favoring the tenant in March 2026, clearing the path for the physical removal.

The Bottom Line The Core Conflict: Maricarmen, 87, lived in her Madrid apartment for 71 years before a corporate landlord raised her rent beyond her pension limits.

Maricarmen, 87, lived in her Madrid apartment for 71 years before a corporate landlord raised her rent beyond her pension limits. The Legal Battle: After an investment fund bought the building in 2018 and fought the legacy tenancy, the Spanish Supreme Court cleared the eviction earlier this year.

After an investment fund bought the building in 2018 and fought the legacy tenancy, the Spanish Supreme Court cleared the eviction earlier this year. The Aftermath: The forceful police intervention galvanized tens of thousands of protesters in Madrid, prompting emergency legislative proposals from Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government.

Inside the Retiro Operation and the Streets of Madrid

Footage broadcast globally via the Daily Mail captured the final moments inside the apartment as officers forced their way past a small barricade of household items. Supporters and legal representatives noted that Maricarmen—who uses a wheelchair—was given a brief window of thirty minutes to gather essential personal effects. She was subsequently wheeled out to an awaiting ambulance as demonstrators outside chanted slogans like “Maricarmen, you are not alone!” and accused authorities of heartlessness.

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The human displacement galvanized public fury. On the evening of the eviction and in subsequent demonstrations, crowds numbering anywhere from thousands to over 300,000—depending on estimates from police authorities versus the Madrid Tenants’ Union—flooded the Spanish capital. Protesters waved keys and blew whistles, shouting slogans such as “You could be the next Maricarmen.” High-profile cultural figures, including actor Carlos Bardem (brother of Javier Bardem) and singer Ana Belén, joined the crowds rallying outside the building on the eve of the enforcement. Activists later established a tent camp in the central Puerta del Sol square directly outside the regional government headquarters.

Institutional Responses and the Legislative Fallout

City officials pushed back against the wave of public anger by detailing the municipal assistance offered to the octogenarian. According to reports from Euronews and local outlets, Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida’s administration maintained that social services repeatedly offered Maricarmen alternative housing options, including municipal residential care facilities, all of which she declined prior to and immediately following the eviction. Representatives for the tenant stated that she ultimately chose to stay with extended family members.

Key Metrics of the Madrid Housing Crisis and Maricarmen Case Metric Category Recorded Figure Context & Source Tenant Tenure 71 Years Lived in the Retiro apartment continuously since 1956. Rent Increase Up to 275% Corporate acquisition drove monthly rent from ~500€ to 1,650€–2,650€. Monthly Pension 1,350 euros Inadequate to cover the adjusted corporate market rate. Estimated Housing Deficit 700,000 homes Bank of Spain data illustrating the national supply shortage.

International human rights watchdogs quickly stepped into the fray. Amnesty International condemned the action as a human rights violation, emphasizing that the case was far from an isolated incident and noting that Maricarmen, a person with a disability, had consistently maintained her rent payments under her historical lease. British-Spanish pianist James Rhodes had previously publicized offers to purchase the apartment or cover the rent on the tenant’s behalf, efforts that were rebuffed by the property owners.

Photo: leggo.it

The political shockwaves have reached the highest levels of the Spanish government. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s administration faces immense pressure to stem the tide of housing instability across a country where the Bank of Spain estimates a structural deficit of homes. Ministers are reportedly slated to review a comprehensive legislative package dubbed the ‘Maricarmen decree,’ which aims to introduce automatic lease renewals and stricter constraints on tenant removals. Whether these measures can clear a divided parliament remains the central question as Spain grapples with a widening urban affordability crisis.

The Broader Cultural Reckoning

Beyond local housing policy, the incident has cemented itself as a defining cultural touchstone for generational economic anxiety throughout Europe. By transforming a private landlord-tenant dispute into a massive public symbol of corporate real estate encroachment, the case has triggered widespread discussions on social media platforms and among creative communities regarding urban gentrification and the erosion of legacy communities.

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Speaking from the hospital where she was evaluated following the ordeal, Maricarmen issued a direct call to action to the public. Her message urged citizens to organize and demand legislative overhauls so that no other elderly or vulnerable residents face similar displacement. As the tents remain pitched in Puerta del Sol and lawmakers weigh emergency interventions, the cultural legacy of her seventy-one years in the Retiro district continues to test the political will of the Spanish state.