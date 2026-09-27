AEW All Out 2026: Andrade, Persephone and Okada retain titles

AEW All Out 2026 emanated from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estate near Chicago on Saturday, September 26, delivering high-stakes championship defenses, brutal stipulation bouts, and shocking medical stoppages across a jam-packed card reported by JJ Williams of the Wrestling Observer.

Fantasy & Market Impact WrestleDream Landscape: Thekla’s decisive victory over Willow Nightingale shakes up the AEW Women’s Championship picture, locking in a prime title match against Mercedes Moné.

Andrade Edges PAC in Opener as Interferences Flare

The pay-per-view kicked off with high-octane action as Andrade El Idolo defended the AEW National Championship against PAC. In a blistering sequence, Andrade countered the Brutalizer with a quick rollup to secure the pinfall and retain his title. The bout featured outside drama when Marina Shafir intervened, attacking a woman stationed at ringside while Andrade had briefly paused to take a celebratory selfie.

Momentum quickly shifted from athletic exhibitions to hard-hitting safety concerns during the second match of the night. Darby Allin and Steven Borden squared off against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight. The match reached an abrupt end via referee stoppage after Steven Borden failed to recover from a mid-air collision with Kevin Knight when both competitors launched themselves off the ring post for a synchronized Coast to Coast. Tony Schiavone later provided an update to the Chicago crowd, confirming that Borden was conscious, transported to the hospital, and undergoing precautionary evaluations.

Gold REMAINS Secured Across Brutal Chicago Stipulation Bouts

Championship gold remained heavily contested throughout the middle of the card, starting with Persephone’s TBS Championship open challenge. British standout Dani Luna stepped up to answer the call, backed by Britt Baker at ringside, but Persephone ultimately put her away using the Razor’s Edge to keep the belt firmly in her possession.

Kazuchika Okada defended his International Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. In typical Rainmaker fashion, Okada absorbed Ciampa’s best offense before finishing the challenger with his signature Rainmaker to successfully defend the championship.

Match / Championship Winner Finishing Maneuver AEW National Title: Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC Andrade The Idol Quick rollup counter AEW TBS Title: Persephone vs. Dani Luna Persephone Razor’s Edge AEW International Title: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tommaso Ciampa Kazuchika Okada Rainmaker AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title: Brawling Birds vs. Divine Dominion Brawling Birds Two Birds, One Stone (into thumbtacks)

Stipulations added severe physical toll later in the evening during the Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. The Brawling Birds successfully defended their titles against Divine Dominion by driving Lena Kross into a bed of thumbtacks with the Two Birds, One Stone. Meanwhile, the AEW World Trios Championships stayed with Swerve Strickland and The New Level (Kofi and Austin Creed), who fended off Hangman Page, Brody King, and Bandido after Strickland hit the Big Pressure on Bandido.

The Pre-Show Storm and the WrestleDream Title Picture

The action began earlier in the evening during the AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show. Jack Perry picked up a victory over Katsuyori Shibata via a quick pinfall counter to a rear-naked choke. Following the bell, Perry was confronted by Samoa Joe. Though Perry attempted a handshake, Joe rebuffed the gesture, leveling Perry to the mat before security intervened to separate the two.

Elsewhere on the pre-show, the Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) defeated Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata using the Code Blue on Shirakawa. In a trios-style clash, the Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Ace Austin, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn) bested The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) alongside the Death Riders (Daniel Garcia and Wheeler YUTA), with Jay White pinning Wheeler YUTA following the Blade Runner.

Closing out the non-title eliminator action, Thekla punched her ticket to AEW WrestleDream. By defeating Willow Nightingale with a decisive Curb Stomp, Thekla secured the challenger spot for Mercedes Moné’s AEW Women’s World Championship.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.