WWE NXT Results (September 15, 2026): Full Match Winners & Highlights

The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic officially kicked off on the September 22, 2026 episode of WWE NXT live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing on The CW Network. The opening round featured high-stakes tournament bouts, alongside marquee matchups featuring La Catalina, Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Zaria.

Fantasy & Market Impact Tournament Momentum: Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno secured critical early tournament equity, shaking up the tag team division odds.

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno secured critical early tournament equity, shaking up the tag team division odds. Title Picture Shift: Thea Hail and La Catalina’s victory over the reigning champions immediately injects fresh challenger value into the women’s division marketplace.

Dusty Rhodes Classic Opening Round Sets the Tone

Tournament logistics faced an immediate hurdle earlier in the evening when Sean Legacy revealed on air that his scheduled partner, Dorian Van Dux, was not medically cleared due to a punctured lung. Despite Van Dux insisting he could compete, Legacy substituted EK Prosper into the six-man tag alongside Zilla Fatu to face BirthRight’s Lexis King, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Uriah Connors, ensuring the high-priority project of Fatu remained protected on the depth chart.

Title Holders Stumble in Women’s Division Showcase

In a cross-brand preview of upcoming championship challengers, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina teamed up with Thea Hail to face NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan and NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria. The bout delivered chaotic pacing, highlighted by La Catalina clearing the ring and landing a high-impact dive onto both champions before the commercial break.

According to match coverage, the closing sequence saw Zaria attempt her signature F5 on Hail, only for Hail to brilliantly counter into a rolling prawn hold for the upset pinfall. Robert Stone capitalized on the finish immediately afterwards, officially booking a singles match between Zaria and Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s North American Championship for the following week’s card.

WWE NXT Featured Match Results (September 22, 2026) Match Type Competitors Winner Finish Method Dusty Classic Round 1 Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Los Americanos Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno Pinfall (Double-team attack) Singles Match Skylar Raye vs. Kali Armstrong Skylar Raye Referee Stoppage / Interference Tag Team Match La Catalina & Thea Hail vs. Kelani Jordan & Zaria La Catalina & Thea Hail Pinfall (Rolling prawn hold)

Interference and Mic Work Reshape the Orlando Card

The singles competition between Skylar Raye and Kali Armstrong was upended by outside chaos. After Armstrong dominated the early sequences and accidentally leveled the referee, returning superstar Reina Volcan hopped the barricade to assault both competitors, ultimately draping Raye over Armstrong to gift her the three-count via referee decision, as documented by The Ring Report.

Photo: theringreport.com

Away from the squared circle, Cruz Montana addressed his recent career setbacks and his ultimate pursuit of the NXT Championship. The promo was abruptly interrupted by Dion Lennox, sparking an intense physical brawl.

The Road Ahead for NXT’s Tournament Bracket

With the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic underway and title challengers established across divisions, the developmental brand enters a crucial evaluation phase. Front-office adjustments regarding roster health, specifically managing injuries like Van Dux’s punctured lung while preserving marquee talents like Zilla Fatu, will dictate the promotion’s operational success as the tournament bracket narrows in the weeks ahead.

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