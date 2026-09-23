Israel Slams Macron’s UN Claims That Hamas Is Inactive in West Bank

In a diplomatic firestorm at the United Nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has blasted French President Emmanuel Macron’s General Assembly remarks regarding the West Bank as a piece of “grotesque absurdity.” The high-stakes clash erupted on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, during Macron’s address to the UN’s annual gathering, where the French leader criticized Israeli actions in the Palestinian territories and claimed that Hamas had never been active there.

A Diplomatic Clash at the UN General Assembly

Emmanuel Macron took to the podium at UN headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026, delivering a sweeping critique of ongoing Middle East conflicts.

Central to the friction was Macron’s assertion that “Hamas has never struck in the West Bank,” a territory under partial Palestinian Authority administration that Israel seized during the 1967 war. Macron argued that ongoing violations in the region make it increasingly impossible to achieve respect for the Palestinian people’s right to exist.

Israel’s Sharp Rebuke and Historical Pushback

The response from Jerusalem was swift and blistering. Israeli officials countered Macron’s narrative by emphasizing that Hamas operatives routinely execute attacks against Jewish targets in the region.

“Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu’s office stated, utilizing the Biblical terminology for the West Bank. To underscore their point, Israeli authorities highlighted the tragic shooting death of Netanel Shukrun, a father of six with French citizenship, who was killed on Sunday, September 20, 2026—just on the eve of Yom Kippur.

Widening Geopolitical Fault Lines Between Paris and Jerusalem

Relations between Netanyahu and Macron have deteriorated significantly over recent years. Macron previously spearheaded a diplomatic push by Western nations during the 2025 UN General Assembly to formally recognize a Palestinian state. Furthermore, recent friction has intensified as France joined the United Kingdom in imposing sanctions on products originating from Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Photo: rte.ie

International reactions to Macron’s speech quickly compounded the tension. Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, took to social media platform X on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, to criticize the address. As reported by The Hindu, Huckabee wrote that it was “hard to imagine a more out of touch with reality speech than Mr. Macron at UN,” adding that Hamas remains an “evil scourge” responsible for the deaths of innocent American citizens.

Ground Realities in the West Bank

The rhetorical sparring match unfolds against a backdrop of escalating daily violence in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority maintains semi-autonomy in major urban centers, while Israeli security forces retain overarching control of the territory. Meanwhile, the United Nations has documented approximately six settler-related violent incidents targeting Palestinians or their property daily through mid-2026.

Photo: thehindu.com

As Prime Minister Netanyahu prepares to deliver a defiant address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 24, 2026, the diplomatic fallout from Macron’s farewell address highlights the profound chasm dividing Western European capitals and the Israeli government over the future of the Palestinian territories.