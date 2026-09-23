White House to roll out the red carpet for historic Xi Jinping visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected in Washington this week to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, September 24, 2026. Marking the first state visit by a Chinese leader in 11 years, the summit addresses contentious tech issues, trade war tensions, artificial intelligence, and the war in Iran.

Pomp and Protocol at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan to the White House for an official state visit on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The arrival festivities begin a day earlier when Trump greets Xi and Peng at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, September 23.

The following morning features a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn, State Floor, and Rose Garden. The formal welcome includes 479 military personnel representing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, an Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon, national flags, and remarks by both leaders. The ceremony showcases performances by U.S. military bands, a Presidential Salute, a Military Review, and demonstrations by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and the Commandant’s Own U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, concluding with a military flyover featuring a B-2 Spirit and four F-22 Raptors.

Following the arrival ceremony, Melania Trump and Peng will tour the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art to explore centuries of artistic achievement and cultural exchange. Thursday evening brings a State Dinner in the East Room. On Friday morning, the two couples will share tea in the Red Room before traveling to the National Archives in Washington, DC, to view historical documents chronicling the relationship between the United States and China.

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Diplomatic History and the Weight of a State Visit

State visits serve specific strategic purposes in international diplomacy. NPR White House correspondent Emily Feng noted in an interview that state visits often are used to stabilize the U.S.-China relationship or break through diplomatic impasses. Past precedents include Jiang Zemin coming to Washington in 1997 to repair ties after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, and Deng Xiaoping visiting Texas in 1979 during China’s economic opening.

Photo: npr.org

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This week’s summit arrives more than a decade after Xi and Peng’s last visit to the White House. According to NPR’s reporting, the two leaders are meeting to bake in a detente following Trump’s trip to Beijing in the spring, though substantial technology and security issues remain contentious.

Trade Realities, Rare Earths, and Global Security

Beneath the ceremonial surface, both delegations face a complicated agenda. The United States and China remain technically engaged in a trade war, with Trump seeking economic wins ahead of the midterm elections—such as purchases of American agricultural products—while Xi prepares for the ruling Communist Party’s party Congress next fall.

Photo: whitehouse.gov

Observers point to persistent mutual distrust. A rare earths truce, which involved China delaying export controls by one year to prevent cutting off the U.S. from electronic and defense materials, has faced private U.S. accusations that Beijing continued to slow down export licenses and redirected rare earth restrictions toward Japan. Meanwhile, China has encountered roadblocks on purchasing airplane spare parts after committing to buy 200 Boeing planes during the spring trip to Beijing.

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Broader geopolitical pressures also shadow the talks. NPR reported that discussions will touch upon artificial intelligence regulation and the war in Iran, given China’s history of purchasing large volumes of Iranian oil.

Perspectives on the Bilateral Strategy

Current and former U.S. officials suggest that the summit will emphasize symbolism over detailed binding commitments, with Beijing prioritizing stability without making concessions.

Trump to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at White House

To put Americans’ preeminence back domestically and hemispherically – to kick China out of Panama Canal and out of Venezuela and other places. Miles Yu, adviser on Asia policy in Trump’s first term and professor of military history at the U.S. Naval Academy, via NPR

That broader hemispheric competition informs how administration allies view the diplomatic engagement, even as economic negotiators attempt to manage existing trade frictions at the highest level.