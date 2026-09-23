From Development to Flight: PI’s Motion Technology Supports NASA’s Roman Space Telescope

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope lifted off at 7:26 a.m. EDT Sunday aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Controllers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, started receiving telemetry from the observatory just seven minutes after launch, according to ScienceDaily. The Falcon Heavy operated as planned, and the boosters separated 31 minutes after liftoff, returning safely to the launch site for refurbishment while the observatory began its three-month journey toward the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, located about one million miles from Earth.

Launch and Journey to Lagrange Point L2

Communication shifted to NASA’s Deep Space Network approximately 70 minutes after launch to help guide the spacecraft toward L2, a region where the gravitational influences of the Sun and Earth enable spacecraft to maintain a relatively stable position with limited fuel use. Initial communications route through the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex in Australia. Over the following days, mission controllers plan to deploy the telescope’s high-gain antenna and visor-like deployable aperture cover, execute the first of two course corrections, and switch on the Coronagraph Instrument.

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Advanced Optics and the Coronagraph Technology Demonstration

The telescope carries a specialized coronagraph instrument designed to test technology that could eventually allow future missions—such as the Habitable Worlds Observatory concept—to directly photograph Earth-like planets orbiting sunlike stars. While previous space telescopes like Hubble and James Webb have carried coronagraphs, Roman’s version incorporates advanced adaptive optics driven by two palm-sized deformable mirrors, each rigged with approximately 2,300 tiny actuators that expand under a small electrical jolt to infinitesimally reshape the mirror and reverse light distortions. This marks NASA’s first flight of active deformable mirrors in space, complemented by specialized star shade masks and supersensitive detectors capable of amplifying individual photon signals.

Photo: wired.com

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The observatory’s primary 7.9-foot (2.4-meter) mirror was inspected by engineers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who confirmed proper optical alignment following observatory shake tests using a high-resolution camera equipped with a powerful zoom lens. Made of a specialty ultralow-expansion glass to resist flexing during temperature changes, the primary mirror is polished so finely that the average surface bump measures just 1.2 nanometers tall—more than twice as smooth as mission requirements dictate.

Wide-Field Imaging Capabilities and Scientific Goals

Equipped with a 300-megapixel infrared camera comprising 18 4K detectors—each about the size of a saltine cracker—the telescope is engineered to remain optically stable while rapidly shifting between observations. This design allows Roman to survey the universe roughly 1,000 times faster than the Hubble Space Telescope, combining similarly sharp views with an area 100 times larger per image.

Photo: science.nasa.gov

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Astronomers plan to utilize the observatory’s wide-field capabilities to investigate cosmic mysteries including dark energy and the search for exoplanets, aiming to return detailed cosmic vistas within several months after launch. As noted by Nicky Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, Roman will serve as a discovery machine to address profound questions regarding cosmic history.