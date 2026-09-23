German Court Holds Meta Liable for Fake Ads on Instagram and Facebook

Meta is legally liable for fraudulent third-party advertisements on Facebook and Instagram that exploit the likeness and branding of prominent public figures, according to a September 16, 2026 ruling by the Frankfurt Regional Court (Landgericht Frankfurt am Main, Docket No. 2-06 O 234/25).

Algorithmic Control Overrides Safe Harbor Defenses

The legal showdown at the Frankfurt Regional Court centered on a barrage of deceptive investment ads. Unidentified third parties systematically hijacked the brand of the financial advice portal “Finanzfluss” alongside the name and image of its founder, Thomas Kehl. Despite mounting a massive reporting effort—Klg. filed nearly 260 distinct violation reports through Meta’s dedicated tool in August 2024 alone—the identical or slightly modified fraudulent creatives kept slipping past moderation. In some cases, pulling down the offending posts dragged on for up to 62 days.

Meta leaned heavily on the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) during proceedings. The tech giant argued it possessed no actual knowledge of the individual unlawful ads hosted on its infrastructure. The 2nd Civil Chamber for Commercial Matters flatly rejected this argument, establishing a clear line on platform accountability. The court determined that liability is triggered because Meta does far more than passively host content; it actively structures and distributes it.

Unlike chronological feeds, Meta deploys automated auction algorithms that dictate the precise ranking and timing of commercial ads while dynamically slotting user and promotional content into dynamic feeds. Citing a recent European Court of Justice (ECJ) precedent, the court ruled that exerting active control over content distribution strips the platform of standard hosting immunities. According to ZDFheute, Thomas Kehl welcomed the ruling, stating, “Das Urteil geht in die richtige Richtung” (The ruling goes in the right direction), calling it a vital step against widespread financial scams.

Financial Penalties, Transparency, and Past Precedents

The court’s judgment stretches far beyond a simple takedown order. Meta must now completely abstain from publishing or distributing identical or functionally similar fake ads exploiting these personalities. Furthermore, the court mandated that Meta compensate the plaintiffs for damages arising from future iterations of these deceptive campaigns. Crucially, the tech giant must also furnish comprehensive accounting data detailing the specific ads run across Facebook and Instagram, alongside the exact advertising revenues generated from them.

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This decision builds directly upon a growing wall of German case law scaling up pressure on Silicon Valley platforms. In March 2025, the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court significantly strengthened consumer and celebrity protections in a lawsuit brought by physician and TV host Eckart von Hirschhausen against Meta. That appellate decision established that merely reacting to isolated reports of deepfake scams is insufficient; once notified, platforms bear the onus of proactively hunting down and purging identical or synonymous variations across their networks. Similarly, the Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof) ruled during the 2021 Facebook data leak fallout that losing control over personal data independently triggers a damages claim, a principle reinforced in subsequent judgments targeting Meta’s business tools.

Meta’s Response and Technical Counter-Measures

Meta has strongly pushed back against the Frankfurt ruling. A company spokesperson stated, “Wir prüfen derzeit weitere Schritte. Betrüger sind hartnäckige Kriminelle, die immer ausgefeiltere Taktiken anwenden, um Menschen online ins Visier zu nehmen” (We are currently reviewing further steps. Fraudsters are persistent criminals who use increasingly sophisticated tactics to target people online). The representative emphasized that the company had already executed significant mitigation workflows, encompassing proactive detection mechanisms and prompt removals.

German court rules Meta liable for fake ads on Instagram, Facebook

Defending its overarching security architecture, Meta highlights heavy capital allocation toward advanced machine learning systems and targeted partnerships. According to corporate figures cited via ZDFheute, the platform detected and neutralized over 159 million fraudulent ads globally over the preceding year, with 92 percent of those flagged proactively before a user report hit the system. Meta insists it is continuing to scale up its verification layers for advertisers, alongside enhanced facial recognition integrations and AI-powered visual classifiers designed to protect public figures from unauthorized asset hijacking. Because the September 16, 2026, ruling is not yet legally binding, the dispute is slated to move to the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court (Oberlandesgericht Frankfurt), where the boundaries of algorithmic liability under European tech regulation will face their next major appellate test.