Syed Saddiq Recalls Muhyiddin’s Role in Political Rise While Delivering Wedding Invite

As the date for his upcoming wedding approaches on October 10, Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has been personally handing out wedding invitations to notable political figures. Among those receiving a hand-delivered invitation is former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, a meeting that prompted the young politician to reflect deeply on his entry into the political sphere and the foundational role Muhyiddin played in shaping his career.

The encounter at Muhyiddin’s residence offered a moment for personal nostalgia. Syed Saddiq recalled that his very first interaction with the eighth Prime Minister took place at that exact home when he was starting out as a master of ceremonies. What began as a modest gig hosting one of Muhyiddin’s programs eventually altered the course of his entire life, setting the stage for an unexpected journey into national governance.

“Hari ini saya datang sendiri untuk menyerahkan kad jemputan perkahwinan kepada Tan Sri @muhyiddinyassin_official,” Syed Saddiq shared in a public update, noting how Muhyiddin extended remarkable trust and opportunity to him at a remarkably young age.

Early Political Beginnings and Cabinet Candidacy

Reflecting on the milestones that followed their initial meeting, Syed Saddiq highlighted the immense responsibilities handed to him during the formative years of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU). At just 23 years old, he was given the opportunity to help co-found the party. Just two years later, at age 25, his name was put forward by Muhyiddin to serve as a cabinet minister.

Photo: siakapkeli.my

“Pada usia 23 tahun, saya diberi peluang bersama-sama mengasaskan BERSATU. Pada usia 25 tahun pula, Tan Sri mencalonkan nama saya untuk menjadi seorang Menteri,” he recalled, emphasizing the weight of that early mentorship.

Beyond party formation, the Muar lawmaker also recounted a pivotal juncture involving his academic pursuits. When he secured a scholarship to pursue higher education at the University of Oxford, Muhyiddin was among the key figures who persuaded him to remain in Malaysia to continue his political struggle rather than depart for overseas studies.

Navigating Political Shifts and Preserving Personal Gratitude

While their political paths have experienced fluctuations—moving between alignment and divergence over the years—Syed Saddiq stressed that political differences should never erase history or personal appreciation. He noted that while cooperation and disagreements are natural in politics, honoring the human element and past guidance remains paramount.

Photo: sinarplus.sinarharian.com.my

The wedding invitations are part of a broader round of personal visits conducted by Syed Saddiq and his fiancée, Bella Astillah, who got engaged on March 28. Prior to meeting Muhyiddin, the couple personally delivered invitations to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed and Tun Dr Hasmah Mohd Ali, as well as Datin Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

As preparations for the October wedding continue, interactions like these highlight how personal bonds and historical alliances often persist away from the legislative chamber, bridging divides built on opposing political currents.

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