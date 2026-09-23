SBDC Business & Workforce Development Consultant Job Opening in Pennsylvania

An official professional recruitment notice for an SBDC Business & Workforce Development Consultant has been issued, detailing a staff opening at Kutztown University. The role focuses heavily on providing no-cost business consulting to regional entrepreneurs while simultaneously administering the employer-driven WEDnetPA workforce program across multiple Pennsylvania counties.

Operating under a structured starting compensation package of $61,966.00 annually, the position is governed by the terms of the SCUPA Collective Bargaining Agreement. University officials have outlined an initial evaluation timeline emphasizing that application materials should be received by the end of the day on October 7, 2026, to ensure full consideration, though applicant screening will continue until the vacancy is officially filled.

Core Responsibilities and Regional Coverage

The incoming consultant will operate primarily out of the Kutztown Small Business Development Center (KUSBDC), which forms part of the nationally accredited Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (PASBDC) network.

General consulting duties demand a versatile skill set. The selected candidate will recruit and manage clients requiring guidance on capital acquisition, financing, and business needs. This entails conducting comprehensive needs assessments, building action plans, and directing clients toward specialized internal experts or external resources. Furthermore, the role involves maintaining client and milestone records within the MIS system, utilizing software tools for financial and business analysis, preparing reports and success stories, and coordinating legislative outreach events necessary to secure ongoing program funding.

WEDnetPA Administration and Workforce Strategy

Beyond traditional enterprise consulting, a significant portion of the workload involves administering the WEDnetPA initiative. The consultant will oversee an active portfolio comprising more than 20 companies and over 30 contracts. Responsibilities in this domain include reviewing corporate training plans, processing applications, and maintaining continuous communication with participating employers.

Strategic workforce development forms the core of this segment. The administrator will facilitate industry sector councils, research best practices, and forge collaborative partnerships spanning business, education, labor, and economic development sectors. Administrative duties also extend to handling WEDnet invoicing and financial processes in close coordination with the university’s business, purchasing, and grants offices.

Qualifications and Application Process

Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree with significant work in business, policy, or a related field, alongside a minimum of three years of successful experience in a major decision-making position involving project management and operational responsibilities. Essential attributes include robust writing, editing, organizational, and interpersonal communication skills, plus proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite.

Preferred credentials favor candidates with past small business ownership or experience, professional background in higher education, economic development, or nonprofit communications, previous experience with SBA-funded or other federally funded programs, or familiarity with WEDnet related programs. Because the role services a four-county footprint, regular regional travel and occasional evening or weekend availability for network workshops and training events are required.

Photo: jobs.chronicle.com

Prospective applicants must submit all materials exclusively through the official online application portal, as physical submissions via mail, fax, or email are strictly excluded. Final employment remains contingent upon a successful interview, thorough reference checks, and mandatory background clearances—specifically Pennsylvania State Criminal, PA Child Abuse Clearance, and FBI Fingerprinting.

Depending on institutional policies and operational needs, the position may qualify for a flexible hybrid work schedule combining remote and on-site days.

What are your thoughts on how university-backed enterprise centers impact regional job growth? We invite you to share your perspective in the comments below.