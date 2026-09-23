Melania Trump Returns to the Spotlight with UN Project as Donald Trump Praises Her Work

US Melania Trump returned to the international spotlight earlier this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where President Donald Trump publicly praised her ongoing advocacy work and her initiative, “Building the Future Together,” aimed at children’s education, internet safety, and technology integration.

A Public Nod from the UN Podium

Earlier this week, during his address before the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump paused his remarks to acknowledge his wife sitting in the audience.

“She really works hard,” President Trump stated from the podium, pointing out her historic role earlier in the year. “She was also and remains the only first lady in history to have chaired a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.”

That specific UN Security Council session, convened in March, focused heavily on the intersection of children, emerging technologies, and education in conflict-affected regions. By returning to the General Assembly alongside the presidential delegation, Melania Trump signaled that her advocacy remains an active pillar of the administration’s international engagement.

Advocacy in Action at the St. Regis

Beyond the grand hall of the General Assembly, the focal point of Melania Trump’s agenda shifted to a dedicated convening for her initiative, “Building the Future Together.” Held at the St. Regis Hotel, the midday gathering brought together roughly 60 international delegates, foreign representatives, and major technology sector stakeholders.

Photo: tribune.bg

Here is why that matters: the initiative is designed to bridge the digital divide in education while simultaneously erecting safeguards to protect minors from online harms. By enlisting global tech companies and foreign diplomats, the project attempts to establish a cross-border standard for digital childhood safety—a policy area where domestic legislation often lags behind rapid technological adoption.

According to reporting from CNN, the decision to grant access to network journalist Betsy Klein for the St. Regis event followed a period of restricted access at the White House. Observers viewed the invitation as a deliberate gesture by Melania Trump’s team, underscoring an independent media strategy compared to other parts of the administration.

The Evolving Soft-Power Landscape

The active participation of foreign delegates signals a strong appetite for collaborative tech-regulation standards.

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