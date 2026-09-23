Éric Antoine Accuses CNews of Racism, Sonia Mabrouk Responds

In September 2026, French television personality Éric Antoine found himself at the center of intense media storms following his departure from M6’s game show Le Juste Prix, while simultaneously reigniting a sharp, long-standing feud with CNews and media figures like Sonia Mabrouk over accusations of political bias.

The Broadcast Shake-Up on M6 and the Exit from Le Juste Prix Television schedules shifted dramatically as M6 pulled the plug on its iteration of Le Juste Prix, fronted by Éric Antoine. The final broadcast aired on Friday, September 18, 2026, making way for alternative programming formats slated to take over the slot the very following week, according to reports from AlloCiné and Serieously. Antoine, who has cultivated a massive following across programs like La France a un incroyable talent and Les Traîtres, faced a turbulent period hitting his milestone 50th year. While network adjustments are common in the fiercely competitive French television landscape, the timing coincided with renewed public focus on his outspoken political and media criticisms.

The Bottom Line The Departure: Éric Antoine hosted his final episode of Le Juste Prix on M6 on Friday, September 18, 2026, with a new lineup replacing the show the following week.

Éric Antoine hosted his final episode of Le Juste Prix on M6 on Friday, September 18, 2026, with a new lineup replacing the show the following week. The Media Feud: The animator faced renewed attention over a past clash with CNews, where he publicly criticized the network’s editorial line and accused it of relying on a “bouc émissaire” (scapegoat).

The animator faced renewed attention over a past clash with CNews, where he publicly criticized the network’s editorial line and accused it of relying on a “bouc émissaire” (scapegoat). The Backstage Reveal: Journalist Sonia Mabrouk swiftly countered his public accusations by recalling a past television debate and highlighting private off-camera conversations.

Revisiting the CNews Clash: Ideology, Accusations, and Backstage Realities The friction between Antoine and the conservative news channel originated from comments made during an appearance on the Belgian talk show Un monde ou rien on LN24. Promoting his book Dictionnaire jubilatoire de la magie et de l’illusion, the entertainer did not hold back when discussing the country’s leading rolling news channel. Photo: cultinfos.com View this post on Instagram about eric antoine cnews racism, Éric Antoine From Instagram — related to eric antoine cnews racism, Éric Antoine Articulating his personal political and social stance, Antoine stated on the program, “Évidemment, de sensibilité, je suis vegan, écologiste, féministe, woke. Je ne suis pas CNews, c’est une évidence.” He targeted the editorial direction championed by figures like Pascal Praud, asserting that the network traded in “la peur de l’autre” (the fear of the other). Recycler an old joke that previously drew fierce online backlash, he remarked, “Un magicien sans un paquet de cartes c’est comme CNews sans racisme.” Furthermore, he argued that an information channel should not rack up regulatory proceedings for misleading content, suggesting the network was fundamentally convinced of its own narrative.

Sonia Mabrouk Strikes Back with Off-Camera Revelations The retaliation from the CNews camp was immediate and pointed. Sonia Mabrouk, then anchoring the midday political block on the network before later transitioning to BFMTV, took to social media to call out what she characterized as hypocrisy. Photo: closermag.fr “Cher Éric Antoine, quel formidable magicien vous êtes ! Hélas, tous les tours de passe-passe ne passent pas,” Mabrouk wrote. To undermine his public posture, the journalist surfaced a specific memory from a shared broadcast featuring guest Marwan Muhammad. Mabrouk revealed that once the studio cameras stopped rolling, Antoine had privately congratulated her for fighting against hatred and fear, sharply contrasting with his public condemnation of the channel’s culture.