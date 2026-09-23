Why Nene Royal Will Win America’s Got Talent Season 21

America’s Got Talent Season 21: Why 16-Year-Old Viral Rocker Nene Royal is Set to Take the Crown

Following the high-stakes America’s Got Talent Season 21 live finals on September 22, 16-year-old Thai rocker Nene Royal has emerged as the clear frontrunner to win the million-dollar prize. With glowing praise from judges Howie Mandel and guest judge KSI, public voting closes Wednesday, September 23, ahead of the live results show.

The Bottom Line The Frontrunner: Viral 16-year-old rocker Nene Royal dominated the AGT Season 21 finals with a powerhouse rendition of “Seven Nation Army.”

Viral 16-year-old rocker Nene Royal dominated the AGT Season 21 finals with a powerhouse rendition of “Seven Nation Army.” The Judge Panel: Guest judge KSI and judge Howie Mandel offered overwhelming praise, with Mandel publicly urging America to award her the top prize.

Guest judge KSI and judge Howie Mandel offered overwhelming praise, with Mandel publicly urging America to award her the top prize. The Timeline: Voting runs until 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 23, followed by the live winner announcement at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Decoding the Final Night Pressure on the AGT Stage

The hard part is officially over for the remaining acts on NBC’s talent competition. Monday night’s live finals brought out a mix of triumphs and missteps, but the cultural momentum points directly in one direction. Based on audience traction, social media metrics, and panel reactions, the trajectory of this season belongs entirely to Nene Royal.

Here is the kicker: Nene didn’t just stumble into the final round. She built a momentum-heavy run starting from her initial viral audition. After absorbing notes from Howie Mandel during the callback rounds, she secured Mel B’s Golden Buzzer in the quarterfinals. By the time she stepped onto the stage for the finals to tear through “Seven Nation Army,” she had cemented her status as a vocal powerhouse.

Inside the Judges’ Table Reactions and Guest Star Impact

With regular judge Simon Cowell sidelined due to recent back surgery, YouTube star and boxer KSI stepped in as the guest judge. It was his first time witnessing Nene Royal live, and the impact was immediate. The creator-turned-boxer was nearly speechless, telling the teen, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen and heard you, and I am a fan. That was out of this world. You should be so proud. That was insane.”

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Howie Mandel doubled down on his earlier prediction that the young vocalist should walk away with the grand prize. Following her finals set, Mandel told the live studio audience, “The biggest, most talented, most viral talent to be on that stage. I was standing with your father. This is unbelievable. You should win. Give her the million, America! Give her the million!”

Stage of Competition Key Performance Detail Critical Milestone Auditions Viral breakout performance Stunned the judging panel Quarterfinals Adapted Howie Mandel’s critique Earned Mel B’s Golden Buzzer Live Finals Cover of “Seven Nation Army” Praised by guest judge KSI

How the Public and Social Media Are Shaping the Race

While the judges provide the initial spark, the ultimate decision rests on viewer participation. Looking across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), public sentiment heavily favors the teenage artist. Fans did not hold back their enthusiasm following the broadcast. User Dueler312 posted, “Wow. Nene really rocked us into next week here with that performance!” Meanwhile, Jacob Elyachar noted on the platform, “Nene Royal will be one of the biggest household names to come out of this show! She is going to dominate world stages! That performance of ‘Seven Nation Army’ was outstanding!”

That level of organic social traction often translates directly to voting dominance.

The Final Countdown to Wednesday’s Results

The window for America to have its say is remarkably tight. Voting officially closes at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 23. Fans eager to see how the numbers shake out can tune into the live results broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with next-day streaming available via Peacock.

Nene Royal Seven Nation Army Full Grand Final Performance | America's Got Talent 2026 Grand Final

Will Nene Royal secure the Season 21 crown, or will an underdog upset the predictions? Drop your thoughts in the comments below on who deserved the ultimate victory.