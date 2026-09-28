Palestine Action protesters arrested outside UK Labour Party conference

More than 50 demonstrators were arrested outside the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool on September 27, 2026, after protesting the UK government’s proscription of Palestine Action. Organised by Defend Our Juries, the protest saw activists display banned material as police enforced the Terrorism Act.

Mass Arrests Outside the Liverpool Conference Venue

Police in the United Kingdom detained more than 50 people on September 27, 2026, as demonstrators gathered outside the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool. The local Merseyside Police confirmed the arrests in a public statement, noting that officers acted against individuals displaying material supporting Palestine Action.

The group had been proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Labour government in July 2025 under the Terrorism Act 2000. More than 250 protesters sat outside the conference centre holding banners before dozens of police officers moved in to make arrests.

Massive Attack frontman Robert Del Naja was among those taken into custody. Footage from the scene showed the musician sitting on the sidewalk holding a placard bearing a direct message.

I oppose genocide I support Palestine Action. Robert Del Naja

When an officer approached to warn him that he was committing an offense, Del Naja replied that he did not recognize the offense under UK law. He was subsequently placed under arrest on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, marking his second arrest this year following an earlier detention at Trafalgar Square in April.

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Police Tactics and the Enforcement of the Terrorism Act

The local police force defended its operational posture during the demonstration.

Officers moved through the crowd asking demonstrators if they intended to continue displaying their signs before leading individuals away under Terrorism Act powers. The proscription of Palestine Action follows a series of property damage incidents linked to the activist network. Membership or active support for the group carries potential penalties including fines and prison sentences of up to 14 years.

Activists Target Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary

Reporting from Liverpool, Al Jazeera correspondent Milena Veselinovic noted that the protest was strategically timed to place the proscription front and centre of the UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s agenda on the opening day of the conference.

Photo: Aljazeera

Participants involved in the demonstration emphasized the urgency of their campaign. One demonstrator told reporters that being arrested carried little weight compared to the situation in Gaza, framing the action as a defense of free speech. Another participant highlighted the broad demographic makeup of the crowd, pointing to healthcare workers and religious figures among those holding signs.

Activists also confronted Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband inside a local restaurant, demanding an end to the ban and an official declaration regarding genocide in Gaza. The activists departed after Miliband declined to comment.

Amnesty International and Civil Liberties Condemn the Crackdown

Civil liberties organizations reacted sharply to the weekend arrests. Kerry Moscogiuri, chief executive of Amnesty International UK, issued a pointed critique of the government’s enforcement strategy.

Protesters arrested at Palestine Action demonstration

a truly shameful attack on freedom of speech UK Response Slammed as Migrant Coaches Leave Gosport With Police Escort Kerry Moscogiuri, Amnesty International UK

Moscogiuri added that public demonstration remains one of the most effective tools for holding leaders accountable, challenging the new prime minister to reform laws governing community assembly.

Since the initial ban took effect in July 2025, a broader civil disobedience campaign has unfolded across the United Kingdom. More than 3,600 people have been arrested for demonstrating in support of Palestine Action, frequently holding identical signs opposing genocide.

Supreme Court Appeal and Ongoing Legal Battles

The political friction outside the conference hall unfolds alongside a pending legal challenge in the nation’s highest court. Following a decision by London’s Court of Appeal in June upholding the government ban, the UK Supreme Court is now set to hear the case after granting Palestine Action’s co-founder permission to appeal.