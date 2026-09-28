Funambulista Premieres New Song for Cariñena D.O. in Zaragoza Wine & Music Event

The Denominación de Origen Cariñena is shaking up its traditional harvest celebrations by pairing its new vintage with an original pop-rock anthem.

At a Glance: The Cariñena Showcase The Event: A 90-minute live showcase by Funambulista celebrating the latest harvest under the banner “Nueva añada, nueva canción.”

A 90-minute live showcase by Funambulista celebrating the latest harvest under the banner “Nueva añada, nueva canción.” The Experience: Limited-capacity ticketing includes the live concert, a curated tasting of three distinct wines from local cellars, regional bites, and a post-show DJ set.

Bringing the Vineyards to the Stage in Zaragoza

But this season, the oldest Denominación de Origen in Aragón is taking a decidedly modern approach to its latest yield. Under the creative framework of the Plan Ñ initiative—a strategic push designed to bridge heritage winemaking with contemporary cultural tastes—the D.O. Cariñena has enlisted pop-rock outfit Funambulista for a high-concept launch event in Zaragoza.

Diego Cantero, the frontman and creative force behind Funambulista, spent time examining the topography and human history of the territory before putting pen to paper. The resulting composition, slated for its live debut this week, translates the harsh climatic realities of the Ebro valley into melodic storytelling.

The song is the highlight of the evening, not just a promotional stunt. Following its high-profile premiere at Espacio Aura, the band plans to integrate the Cariñena-inspired track into their permanent touring repertoire, effectively turning every future concert venue into an unexpected ambassador for the Aragonese wine appellation.

Inside the Venue: Wine, Lyrics, and Regional Gastronomy

Transforming a high-end Zaragoza event space into an immersive geographic tribute requires acute attention to detail. The Espacio Aura will feature environmental nods to the stony soils, high altitudes, and sweeping winds of the local vineyards. Attendees holding the limited-access tickets will experience a multifaceted program that bridges auditory art with regional enology.

Photo: elperiodicodearagon.com

The evening balances the band’s 90-minute live performance—blending fresh compositions with established radio favorites—with an extensive wine tasting. Guests are granted three distinct consumptions to sample both white and red expressions from eight benchmark producers operating within the Denominación:

Cellar Featured Wine Reference Varietal Profile Care Garnacha Blanca Fermentado en Barrica White (Barrel-Fermented Garnacha) Esteban Martín Niño Mimado Selected Regional Selection Grandes Vinos Anayón Chardonnay White (Chardonnay) Ignacio Marín Gran Reserva Aged Red Libre y Salvaje Camino del Bosque Contemporary Expression Luis Marín Gabarda Excelsis Complex Red Blend Paniza Paniza Garnacha From Slate Red (Slate-Terroir Garnacha) San Valero 8.0.1. Iconic Regional Blend

Following the formal showcase and guided tastings, the atmosphere transitions into an extended celebration featuring a dedicated DJ set designed to keep the crowd engaged late into the evening.

The Evolution of Plan Ñ and Regional Outreach

This music-forward collaboration sits squarely within the operational goals of Plan Ñ. Rather than relying on traditional trade tastings or conventional print advertising, the regulatory board has pivoted toward experiential marketing.

As the doors at Espacio Aura open on Thursday night, the spotlight will fall squarely on how effectively a melody can capture the essence of ancient stone and relentless wind. Tickets remain available directly through the official D.O. web portal for those looking to catch the historic first notes of a vintage set to music.