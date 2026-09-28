Sun may have swallowed super-Earth planet in early solar system

Astronomers have uncovered compelling evidence that our Sun may have swallowed a massive “Super-Earth” planet during the early formation of the solar system. Led by Prof. Mutlu Yildiz of Ege University and published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, this research explains long-standing anomalies in the Sun’s internal structure and lithium depletion.

For decades, astrophysical models have struggled to reconcile the physical observations of our star with theoretical evolutionary trajectories. While extrasolar planetary systems routinely feature massive Super-Earths—planets possessing five to ten times the mass of our own—our solar system conspicuously lacks one. New computational simulations suggest that a migrating giant planet strayed too close to the young Sun, plunging inward and dissolving completely beneath the solar plasma.

Decoding Solar Anomalies and Lithium Depletion

The breakthrough hinges on a profound mismatch between standard solar models and empirical data gathered from deep stellar profiling. Researchers identified two major inconsistencies: subtle shifts in the Sun’s internal sound-wave velocity profiles and a profound scarcity of surface lithium. Stars of a similar age and mass typically retain higher concentrations of the volatile alkali metal.

The resulting impact dynamics drove the majority of the Sun's primordial lithium deep into the stellar interior. Stripped from the outer convective zone, that lithium encountered extreme thermal conditions and was destroyed far more rapidly than surface-level calculations predicted.

Solar ingestion of a Super-Earth and its effects Chemical Fingerprints: Even when a massive celestial body is completely melted by intense stellar heat, its distinct elemental makeup leaves an enduring signature inside the star’s interior.

Even when a massive celestial body is completely melted by intense stellar heat, its distinct elemental makeup leaves an enduring signature inside the star’s interior. The Missing Planet Paradox: This cosmic ingestion event successfully solves why our solar system lacks a Super-Earth class planet, despite such bodies being statistically ubiquitous across the Milky Way.

This cosmic ingestion event successfully solves why our solar system lacks a Super-Earth class planet, despite such bodies being statistically ubiquitous across the Milky Way. Internal Structural Shifts: The physical collision altered the depth of the Sun’s convective zone and changed acoustic wave propagation, aligning theoretical models with modern observational data.

Comparative Stellar Dynamics and Observational Evidence

Contextualizing this event requires looking at how young stars interact with their surrounding protoplanetary disks—gigantic flat clouds composed of gas and dust. During the formative epochs of planetary systems, gravitational migration frequently drives dense planetary bodies out of stable orbits and into their parent stars.

Comparative Analysis of Solar Model Anomalies Observational Parameter Standard Solar Model Post-Ingestion Model Simulation Surface Lithium Abundance Overpredicted compared to current observations Matches depleted levels via deep-layer destruction Convective Zone Depth Inconsistent with precise helioseismic sound-wave data Resolved by simulated planet-absorption dynamics Super-Earth Population Fails to account for absence in our solar system Accounts for absence via early stellar consumption

As Thalatie K. Yani reported in Media Indonesia, the research initiative was specifically designed to bridge the gap between theoretical stellar evolution and high-precision internal observations. Because planets form from materials chemically distinct from ambient protostellar gas, absorbing a massive Super-Earth fundamentally altered the chemical distribution of the young Sun.

Contraindications and When to Consult an Expert

While this research relies entirely on advanced computational modeling rather than immediate physical intervention, interpreting complex astrophysical studies requires rigorous verification. Absolute verification of these ancient cosmic events remains limited by computational constraints, and definitive proof will require generational advancements in stellar archaeology.

Future Trajectory of Solar Archeology