Simple Handgrip Test Could Help Detect Early Heart Ageing in Seniors

A simple handgrip strength test can identify early, hidden decline in the heart’s left atrium among healthy seniors, according to research published on August 22 in Communications Medicine. Led by the National Heart Centre Singapore, the study of 255 adults reveals that loss of muscle mass precedes chamber strain, offering a new screening path for aging populations.

Detecting Hidden Cardiac Aging Through Skeletal Muscle Assessment

Medical evaluations for age-related heart conditions have traditionally focused almost exclusively on the lower left ventricle. This chamber bears the heavy hydraulic workload of pumping oxygenated blood through the systemic circulation. However, cardiologists at the National Heart Centre Singapore note that waiting for structural pathology to manifest in the left ventricle frequently misses the initial window for intervention.

By the time standard diagnostics register left ventricular failure, patients often present with advanced manifestations such as clinical heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, or severe rhythm disturbances. To uncover earlier biomarkers, investigators examined the upper left chamber—the left atrium. Acting as the primary priming chamber that fills the left ventricle, the left atrium handles critical homeostatic functions, including hormone storage and blood volume management.

Insights from the Cardiac Ageing Study Cohort

The peer-reviewed investigation drew from 255 participants enrolled in the broader Cardiac Ageing Study between September 2014 and December 2017. Evaluated individuals had a mean age of 71 and possessed no prior history of overt cardiovascular disease, stroke, or malignancy. Within a 24-hour window, researchers subjected each participant to comprehensive cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging, detailed clinical questionnaires, and rigorous skeletal muscle assessments. Female participants comprised roughly 44 per cent of the total cohort.

The analysis established a clear correlation between diminished skeletal muscle mass and compromised left atrial mechanics. Specifically, individuals registering lower scores on standard handgrip dynamometry exhibited an elevated left atrium-to-left ventricle volume ratio. This volumetric imbalance signals an uncoupling of mechanical coordination between the two chambers, identifying functional strain long before outward clinical symptoms emerge.

Clinical Implications for Super-Aged Healthcare Systems

As populations age globally—exemplified by Singapore surpassing the threshold where over 21 per cent of citizens are aged 65 and older—healthcare infrastructure faces mounting pressure to manage chronic conditions like heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. This clinical syndrome, frequently driven by myocardial stiffness, relies heavily on early detection of left atrial remodeling.

Integrating a dynamometer-based handgrip evaluation into routine geriatric check-ups provides clinicians with a rapid, non-invasive triage tool. Because sarcopenia—the age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength—correlates directly with deep cardiac metrics, simple physical examinations can help flag vulnerable patients within community care settings before irreversible damage occurs.

Practical Assessment and Medical Consultation Protocols

While handgrip testing serves as a valuable indicator of functional decline and upper body muscle strength, it operates as a screening metric rather than a standalone diagnostic for heart disease. Healthcare providers utilize these physical assessments to determine which individuals require advanced imaging, such as cardiac MRI or echocardiography.

References