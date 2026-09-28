2026 Lotto Results: Superlotto 6/49, Ultra Lotto 6/58, 3D Lotto and More

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has released the official lotto results for the Sunday evening draw on September 27, 2026. Major jackpot prizes remained unclaimed as no players successfully matched the winning number combinations for both the Superlotto 6/49 and Ultra Lotto 6/58 games during the 9 p.m. draw.

For the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw, the winning combination drawn was 57-40-09-54-56-27. The massive jackpot prize stood at P337,819,635.42, with zero bettors successfully matching all six numbers to claim the grand prize. Simultaneously, the Superlotto 6/49 draw yielded the winning combination 09-10-41-38-08-26, carrying a jackpot of P25,462,206.59. Like its counterpart, the 6/49 draw recorded zero winners for the evening.

Additional wagering results for the day’s draws, including regional and subsidiary digit games, were tracked alongside the major lotto events.

Summary of Major Draw Statistics

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office oversees regular evening draws for its flagship games, offering multi-million peso prizes that roll over when unclaimed. The results for the September 27, 2026 evening games highlight continuing high-value pools for the upcoming weekly draws as players retain chances at capturing the progressive jackpots.

Photo: inquirer.net

Game Category Winning Combination Jackpot Amount Winner Count Ultra Lotto 6/58 57-40-09-54-56-27 P337,819,635.42 0 Superlotto 6/49 09-10-41-38-08-26 P25,462,206.59 0

Next Draw Schedule and Jackpot Rollover

With no participants hitting the exact numbers for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Superlotto 6/49 categories, the respective prize pools will carry over and continue to grow for subsequent draws administered by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Bettors holding tickets for future draws can verify their combinations against official channels as new schedules are announced.