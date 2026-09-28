Butte Sports Schedule: September 27 – October 3

The Butte sports calendar through October 3 packs a heavy schedule across high school, college, and club competitions. Local athletes face a demanding slate featuring state tournament golf, cross country invitationals, high-stakes football matchups, and regional volleyball clashes.

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From the links at Meadow Lark Country Club to the courts at Richardson Gym, teams across the Mining City prepare for a busy week of competition.

On the Links and the Cross Country Course

Postseason golf takes center stage as Butte High travels to Great Falls for the State Class AA Tournament at Meadow Lark Country Club, with action beginning at 10 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

In college golf, Montana Tech competes in the Beartooth Invitational at the Laurel Golf Club, with play starting at 8:30 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

Cross country squads also lace up for competitive invitationals. Butte Central visits the Hamilton Invitational on Thursday at 3 p.m., while Butte High travels to the Three Forks Invitational on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Volleyball, Flag Football, and Soccer Matchups

Volleyball action heats up early in the week when Missoula Hellgate visits Butte High for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday inside Richardson Gym. On Wednesday, Montana Tech travels to Helena to face Carroll College at the Carroll P.E. Center at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule features a pair of 7 p.m. volleyball contests: Great Falls C.M. Russell visits Butte High at Richardson Gym, and Butte Central squares off against Dillon at the B.W. Lodge Gym. On Friday, Montana Tech hits the road again to take on Rocky Mountain College at the Fortin Education Center in Billings at 6 p.m.

The weekend slate brings more volleyball on Saturday, with Butte Central visiting Missoula Loyola at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center at 1 p.m., and Butte High traveling to face Great Falls High at the Swarthout Fieldhouse at 2 p.m.

Gridiron action begins early with prep flag football as Missoula Big Sky visits Butte High at Naranche Stadium on Monday at 1 p.m.

On the pitch, Bulldog Memorial Stadium hosts soccer doubleheaders. Kalispell Glacier visits Butte High on Friday, with the girls playing at 2 p.m. and the boys following at 4:30 p.m. Kalispell Flathead arrives on Saturday for matches featuring the girls at noon and the boys at 2:30 p.m.

Gridiron Battles, Hockey, and Roller Derby

Friday night lights shine on the gridiron with a pair of key matchups. Butte High travels to take on Helena High at Vigilante Stadium, while Butte Central hits the road to face Stevensville, with both games kicking off at 7 p.m.

College football action unfolds on Saturday as Montana Tech travels to Madison, South Dakota, to play Dakota State at Blankley Field, starting at noon.

Ice hockey fans have two nights of action at the Butte Community Ice Center as the Butte Irish host the Sheridan Hawks on Friday and the Yellowstone Quake on Saturday, with both puck drops scheduled for 7:30 p.m.