Abelardo de la Espriella has called on the Colombian justice system to establish plea negotiations for individuals currently under investigation for corruption tied to the administration of Gustavo Petro. He outlined a policy framework where cooperating individuals could face attenuated sentences in exchange for verifiable evidence.

Plea Terms and the Call for Cooperation

The push for negotiated settlements targets figures embedded within past government corruption networks. De la Espriella directed his remarks toward those currently behind bars, those under active investigation, and individuals awaiting formal processing.

“I ask justice to evaluate the possibility of offering negotiations so that current investigators, who were part of the corruption chain of the previous government, collaborate in exchange for benefits, but if they deliver the evidence,” De la Espriella stated. He urged suspects to reconsider their positions for the sake of their families, promising reduced punishment for actionable cooperation.

Public Funds and Institutional Corruption

The announcement follows findings from the Council of State regarding the misappropriation of public funds during the prior administration. According to judicial rulings cited in the address, public monies were allegedly used to corrupt the former president of Congress, ex-senator Iván Name.

“Colombia cannot normalize it nor forget it until there is truth. The corrupt have to fall, they have to pay, they cannot remain in impunity,” De la Espriella maintained, emphasizing that the misuse of state resources remains a central focus of ongoing legal actions.

Broader Security and Fiscal Directives

The judicial appeal coincides with concurrent state actions on multiple fronts. Security forces recently confirmed the death of Robinson Gutiérrez, a ringleader of the Segunda Marquetalia dissident group implicated in the crime involving Miguel Uribe.

Administrative directives have been issued to the Ministry of Finance to initiate formal dialogues with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address the national fiscal crisis. De la Espriella also issued a direct warning to an individual identified as ‘Pinocho’, stating that authorities are closing in on his location.

As these legal and fiscal proceedings unfold, the emphasis remains on securing tangible proof from inside the former administration’s networks to dismantle remaining corruption chains and recover diverted public assets.