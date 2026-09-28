Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village: 30 Years of Advancing Neuroscience in Indonesia

Marking three decades of clinical evolution, Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Neuroscience Centre by hosting the 2nd Siloam Neuroscience Summit 2026. The milestone highlights a journey from pioneering brain stem procedures in the 1990s to managing over 20,000 complex neurological cases supported by multidisciplinary teams and advanced surgical protocols.

Integrated stroke care and advanced neurosurgical technologies Multidisciplinary Stroke Care: Integrated stroke pathways combine rapid diagnostic imaging, clot-removal interventions, and standardized protocols to reduce mortality rates from stroke—currently a leading cause of death in Indonesia.

Integrated stroke pathways combine rapid diagnostic imaging, clot-removal interventions, and standardized protocols to reduce mortality rates from stroke—currently a leading cause of death in Indonesia. Awake Brain Surgery: A high-precision procedure where patients remain conscious during specific surgical phases, allowing clinical teams to monitor critical nerve and brain functions in real time.

A high-precision procedure where patients remain conscious during specific surgical phases, allowing clinical teams to monitor critical nerve and brain functions in real time. Advanced Neuromodulation: Technologies such as Deep Brain Simulation (DBS) offer targeted electrical stimulation to manage neurological conditions.

Thirty Years of Neurosurgical Advancement in Indonesia

Founded in 1996, the Neuroscience Centre at Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village has evolved into a primary national referral hub for complex neurological and neurosurgical pathologies. The center’s historical trajectory was shaped early on by Prof. Dr. Dr. dr. Eka Julianta Wahjoepramono, Sp.BS (K), PhD, who performed Southeast Asia’s first brain stem surgery. Over the subsequent three decades, the institution expanded its clinical footprint to encompass specialized subspecialties, education, and clinical research.

Today, the facility operates with a dedicated medical staff consisting of 16 neurologists and 10 neurosurgeons. Together, they manage an extensive spectrum of neurological care that includes neurointervention, neuro-oncology, neurodegeneration, neurorestoration, behavioral neurology, and dedicated facilities such as the Memory & Aging Clinic and Pain Management services.

Addressing the National Burden of Stroke and Acute Care

The expansion of specialized neurological infrastructure is directly responsive to acute public health demands across Indonesia. Ministry of Health data indicates that stroke remains the leading cause of mortality in the country, claiming approximately 337,000 lives annually. Effective management of acute ischemic stroke requires immediate diagnostic accuracy, rapid intervention to clear vascular blockages, and tightly coordinated multidisciplinary teams.

Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village addresses this clinical imperative through standardized stroke pathways and advanced neuroimaging capabilities. These integrated protocols earned the facility the distinction of becoming the first hospital in Indonesia to secure Clinical Care Program Certification (CCPC) from the Joint Commission International (JCI) for its Acute Ischemic Stroke Program.

Overview of Advanced Clinical Services at Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village Clinical Service Primary Indication / Objective Operational Approach Acute Ischemic Stroke Pathway Rapid restoration of cerebral blood flow Thrombolytic therapy, mechanical thrombectomy, and standardized multidisciplinary triage. Awake Brain Surgery Resection of tumors near eloquent cortex areas Intraoperative neurological monitoring with the patient conscious during critical mapping phases. Deep Brain Simulation (DBS) Management of neurological conditions Surgical implantation of electrodes delivering electrical impulses to specific subcortical brain structures.

Global Collaboration at the Second Neuroscience Summit

To foster continued academic exchange and clinical integration, the institution convened the 2nd Siloam Neuroscience Summit 2026 under the theme “Beyond Boundaries: Unlocking a New Era of Neuroscience.” The forum brought together more than 55 national and international speakers, uniting clinicians, researchers, and healthcare administrators from multiple countries.

“For thirty years, Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village continues to invest in expertise, technology, innovation, and collaboration to strengthen neurology and neurosurgery services in Indonesia,” stated Caroline Riady, CEO of Siloam International Hospitals, emphasizing the commitment to building clinical excellence and expanding the broader research ecosystem.

Reflecting on the future trajectory of the field, Prof. Dr. dr. Yusak Mangara Tua Siahaan, Sp.N, Subs. NNK (K), FIPP, CIPS, Chairman of the summit, noted that modern neuroscience demands open knowledge exchange. The integration of advanced imaging, neuromodulation, artificial intelligence, and precision medicine is redefining diagnostic precision and therapeutic safety for patients facing complex neurological conditions.

Patient selection criteria for advanced neurosurgical interventions

Advanced neurosurgical interventions, including awake craniotomies and deep brain stimulation, involve rigorous patient selection criteria.

TUMBUH – Siloam Hospital Lippo Village BEYOND 30UNDARIES.

Clinical investment and innovation at Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village

The three-decade evolution of the Neuroscience Centre at Siloam Hospitals Lippo Village shows the impact of sustained clinical investment, advanced surgical innovation, and multidisciplinary education in addressing complex neurological disease. By combining high-volume procedural expertise with internationally standardized care pathways, the institution continues to shape the standard of neurological and neurosurgical practice in Indonesia.

Clinical standards and institutional archives references Joint Commission International (JCI). Clinical Care Program Certification Standards.

Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia. National Health Statistics on Stroke Mortality and Cardiovascular Disease.

Siloam International Hospitals. Institutional Archives on the 30th Anniversary of the Neuroscience Centre and the 2nd Siloam Neuroscience Summit 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.