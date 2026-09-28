The story behind Israel vs Ireland: Black armbands and a one-man boycott

During a contentious UEFA Nations League match in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday, the Republic of Ireland soccer team wore black armbands and refrained from pre-match handshakes with Israel players before securing a 3-0 victory.

Behind Closed Doors and Deep Divisions in the Irish Camp

The fixture arrived following intense domestic opposition in Ireland surrounding Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Months of mounting pressure preceded the game. Last November, the Football Association of Ireland approved a motion calling on UEFA to suspend Israel from continental competitions, while an extraordinary general meeting in July saw delegates reluctantly vote to proceed with the fixtures to avoid significant and lasting harm to the association.

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The friction inside the squad broke into the open on the eve of the match. A mandatory pre-match news conference in Debrecen was postponed for more than five hours due to a marathon team meeting. During that session, players debated whether to boycott the match entirely, play it with a statement, or take the field without one. FAI president David Courell later confirmed that a player vote on whether to fulfill the fixture passed by a significant majority.

Amid the discord, reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazuno made the unilateral decision to withdraw from the squad entirely, becoming the only Republic of Ireland player to boycott the fixtures.

Representing my country means everything to me. I have the utmost respect for every single one of my teammates, the manager, his staff, and the Irish people. However, I have reached a decision that I have not taken lightly. I am a man of strong faith, and try my best to be a person of character and principle, therefore I feel it would be wrong to participate in the upcoming fixtures against Israel. Ireland Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu Refuses to Play Against Israel Gavin Bazuno, via Balls

Brian Kerr reported to Virgin Media Sport that Bazuno felt isolated within the camp following his exit, noting the Bolton goalkeeper was feeling quite low, and shunned by some of the players and the FAI. Meanwhile, Finn Azaz, an Irish player of Israeli descent who reportedly delivered an impassioned speech during the team meetings, was benched for the match amid speculation regarding his international future.

Silence on the Pitch and the Black Armbands Controversy

When the teams lined up in Debrecen, the Republic of Ireland players made their stance visible. The team wore black armbands—a detail that drew regulatory scrutiny, as UEFA rules dictate that such armbands are strictly reserved for national mourning, universally recognized tragedies, or the passing of prominent football figures, requiring prior association approval.

Photo: NBC News

During the playing of the Israeli national anthem, Irish players looked down at the grass with their heads bowed and hands clasped firmly behind their backs. Captain Dara O’Shea maintained that posture when approaching the center circle for the pre-match coin toss. While O’Shea shook hands with the refereeing crew led by German official Harm Osmers, he made no attempt to shake the hand of Israel captain Manor Solomon, executing no handshakes between players before fixture.

Ireland Defeats Israel 3-0 in Nations League Match Following Silent Protests

The stadium itself reflected the diplomatic fallout. While the match was technically an away fixture, a small contingent of Israeli supporters jeered the Irish team during their warm-up. Conversely, the small allocation of tickets originally intended for Republic of Ireland fans had been canceled by the Israeli soccer federation the night before kickoff.

On-Field Action Overshadowed by Tensions

Despite the chaotic preparation—which manager Heimir Hallgrimsson described as probably the worst kind of preparation any team could face—the match proceeded on the pitch. Troy Parrott opened the scoring in the 13th minute, celebrated by a tiny group of roughly 10 neutral observers in the largely empty venue. Adam Idah doubled the lead just three minutes later, and Jack Moylan added a third in the 25th minute, later kissing both his black armband and the Irish crest on his jersey.

Ireland beats Israel 3-0 wearing black armbands to support Gaza | #AJ Shorts

Tempers flared as the match progressed. Goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher was forced into key saves after the break to preserve the clean sheet, and the physical intensity boiled over around the hour mark when Idah clashed with Raz Shlomo, earning yellow cards for both players from referee Osmers.

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Diplomatic Fallout and What Lies Ahead

The friction extended far beyond the ninety minutes in Hungary. Earlier in the week, a war of words erupted between the Israel Football Association and the Irish management. The Israel FA accused Hallgrimsson of ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity after the coach remarked that we’re not playing with genocide, we’re playing against genocide. Hallgrimsson later conceded that his phrasing was a wrong word for me to use, while Israel FA head of communications Shlomi Barzel stated he would take back the word stupidity while defending his organization’s initial response.

With the first leg concluded, the Republic of Ireland squad prepares to return home. Hallgrimsson confirmed that Bazuno will rejoin the team for Thursday’s upcoming fixture against Austria in Dublin, but will remain absent for the return match against Israel.