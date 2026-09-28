Ravens Edge Cowboys in Thrilling NFL Debut at Maracanã Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens secured a dramatic 34-31 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on September 27, 2026, during Week 3 of the NFL regular season at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Tyler Loop delivered the game-winning 56-yard field goal with just one second remaining, capping off a thrilling back-and-forth contest.

A Historic Night in Rio de Janeiro

The NFL’s regular-season footprint expanded further South on Sunday as the Maracanã Stadium hosted its first American football game. Following successful fixtures at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo across 2024 and 2025, the league brought high-stakes action to Rio. Brazilian football superstar Neymar and Bruna Biancardi watched from the stands, while Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio and Puerto Rican artist Ricky Martin energized the crowd during the halftime show.

On the turf, the contest matched the high-energy atmosphere. The Dallas Cowboys jumped out to an early 10-point lead in the opening quarter, applying pressure on Baltimore’s defense. But the Ravens responded swiftly in the second quarter, reclaiming momentum when Derrick Henry punched in a rushing touchdown to make it 14-10. A field goal by Tyler Loop before halftime extended Baltimore’s lead to 17-13.

Tactical Momentum Shifts and Late-Game Drama

Baltimore appeared to take control in the third period. Lamar Jackson orchestrated a steady offensive march that culminated in a scoring pass hauled in by Chris Moore, stretching the advantage to 24-13.

However, the Cowboys engineered a comeback in the final frame. Dallas seized a 28-24 lead following an explosive rushing touchdown by KaVonte Turpin. With the clock ticking down, Jackson and the Ravens offense mounted a rapid response, finding Matthew Hibner for a touchdown with just a minute and a half remaining to regain a 31-28 edge.

The wild finish continued when Dallas marched into field goal range, allowing Brandon Aubrey to tie the game 31-31 with a kick with only seven seconds left on the game clock.

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Dallas Cowboys 10 3 0 18 31 Baltimore Ravens 0 17 7 10 34

The Decisive Final Second

With regulation nearly expired, most observers anticipated overtime in South America. Yet, Jackson executed a lightning-quick two-minute drill. With a solitary second remaining on the game clock, Jackson positioned Tyler Loop within range. Loop calmly nailed a 56-yard field goal, sealing the 34-31 triumph and etching a memorable chapter into the NFL’s international series history.

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