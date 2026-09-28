RØDECaster Video 1.4 Firmware Update: 4K Capture & Sync Integration for Enhanced Workflow

銀一株式会社 has released a free firmware update for its RØDECaster Video production switcher. Version 1.4 introduces a 4K capture mode, multi-camera ISO recording, and independent Network Device Interface output capabilities.

Firmware 1.4 Brings 4K Capture Modes and Independent NDI Streams

銀一株式会社 announced the software release for the all-in-one video production switcher. The update adds two dedicated capture modes: a 4K capture mode supporting Ultra High Definition at 30 frames per second, and a Full HD capture mode running at 1080p and 60 frames per second. Users can now route individual video inputs as independent Network Device Interface streams across a network to production systems like OBS or Ecamm Live. These new streaming choices expand how operators can build live multi-camera environments.

Hardware ISO Recording and External Storage Integration

Operators can record separate tracks for each video source directly onto an external solid-state drive. The system saves these ISO files in H.264 or H.265 formats. Having isolated files makes it easier for editors to crop, reframe, and manage footage during post-production. While these capture modes prioritize high-resolution output and network streaming, certain switcher capabilities are restricted. Keyers, graphic playback, internal RTMP or SRT streaming, and USB video outputs remain inactive during capture mode. Creators who need those tools must switch back to standard operating mode.

Integrating Audio and Video Workflows Through RØDECaster Sync

The update expands the reach of RØDECaster Sync across the entire video production switcher lineup, including the standard model, the Video S, and the Video Core. This tool connects the video console to a RØDECaster Pro II or RØDECaster Duo using a single USB-C cable. Operators gain a nine-channel integrated audio mixer that combines inputs from both devices. They can control video triggers, scene switches, and audio levels from physical faders, smart pads, and touchscreens. Recorded video and audio files save directly to the external solid-state drive attached to the video unit.

Post-Production Export and Hardware Control Enhancements

Version 1.4 adds an Open Timeline IO export option for Adobe Premiere Pro users. Editors can write out timeline information after a multi-camera shoot to speed up post-production workflows alongside the existing DaVinci Resolve EDL export. Other additions include USB webcam audio input support and keyboard shortcuts within the RØDECaster app. Creators can operate remote control scenes and capture modes directly from a computer keyboard.