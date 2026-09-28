Greece Stun Germany as Ireland Wear Black Armbands in Israel Match

On Sunday, Greece secured a shock 1-0 Nations League victory over Germany in Augsburg, courtesy of a deflected second-half strike from substitute Dimitrios Kourbelis. The result handed newly appointed Germany manager Jürgen Klopp his first match defeat in charge of the team.

Germany Match Analysis

Seeking to provide additional squad members an opportunity to showcase their abilities, the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager implemented five alterations to the lineup that had held the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw on Thursday. Although midfielder Bambase Conte had an impressive debut and Germany dominated possession, they rarely threatened goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis’s goal.

Following the match, Klopp told ARD: Personally, I’m completely unbothered by it. I’ve lost far more matches in my life than I would have liked, and added, We absolutely need these kinds of matches — they are exactly the games we wanted to have.

Ireland Match in Hungary

In another match on Sunday, Ireland’s players came out wearing black armbands for their game against Israel in Hungary. Intense domestic pressure urging the squad to refuse playing due to the conflict in Gaza meant the contest was nearly cancelled, and the fixture ultimately proceeded only after a vote among the players during the week.

The players bowed their heads as the Israeli anthem was played before the match in a near-empty stadium in Debrecen, skipping traditional pre-match handshakes and pennant exchanges. Troy Parrott opened the scoring on 14 minutes and made a heart sign with his hands, while Jack Moylan netted the third goal 25 minutes in, kissing the Irish badge on his jersey and his black armband. Ireland won the game 3-0, though Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused them of being on the wrong side of history over the players’ actions.