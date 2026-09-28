Bontle Modiselle Wins The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle was crowned the champion of The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3 during a finale on SABC 2, taking home the Golden Mask trophy while performing underneath the elaborate, furry-faced Spotty costume. Modiselle navigated thirteen weeks of competition, ultimately outperforming a field of celebrity contestants.

Bontle Modiselle wins Season 3 Golden Mask trophy The Winner: Bontle Modiselle took home the Season 3 Golden Mask trophy performing as Spotty.

Bontle Modiselle took home the Season 3 Golden Mask trophy performing as Spotty. The Final Battle: Spotty and runner-up Mosquito faced off singing Black Coffee and David Guetta’s hit “Drive.”

Spotty and runner-up Mosquito faced off singing Black Coffee and David Guetta’s hit “Drive.” The Detective Panel: Somizi Mhlongo claimed the Golden Ear prize for guessing the most correct first identifications.

The Final Face-Off and the Unmaskings

The SABC 2 stage hosted an energetic final battle as Spotty and Mosquito went head-to-head with a performance of Black Coffee and David Guetta’s “Drive.” Judge Somizi Mhlongo called it the best finale ever seen anywhere in the world. When the dust settled, Modiselle was revealed as the creative director, actress, and presenter behind the winning costume.

The evening unmasked the remaining top-tier talent. Runner-up Mosquito was unmasked as musician, award-winning dancer, and content creator Robot Boii. Mzansi’s Queen of Bling, Khanyi Mbau, emerged from the nimble Chopsticks costume, while Gogga’s showstopping vocals were revealed to belong to Afro-jazz legend Judith Sephuma.

Detective Panel Performance and the Golden Ear

The detective panel—comprising Somizi Mhlongo, J’Something, Skhumba Hlophe, and Sithelo Shozi—experienced mixed success across the season. Star detective Somizi bagged the Golden Ear prize for securing the most correct first guesses. He successfully identified Modiselle and Mbau on his initial instincts, having previously named Lasizwe and Sephuma in earlier rounds.

J’Something accurately pinned down Gogga after weeks of recognizing Sephuma’s voice beneath the pink dreadlocks. However, J’Something missed the mark on Chopsticks, guessing actress Nandi Madida instead. Both Sithelo and Skhumba failed to correctly identify Spotty and Gogga, with Skhumba offering a lighthearted joke about Sithelo’s guess of Nomzamo Mbatha.

Reflecting on Thirteen Weeks of Competition

Holding her trophy on stage, an emotional Modiselle shared what the victory meant to her after thirteen weeks of performing anonymously. She noted that the experience validated the 8-year-old version of herself who once felt insecure and doubted her own capabilities. Modiselle joins the roster of past winners Warren Masemola and Holly Rey in the history of the South African adaptation.